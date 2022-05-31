Trey McGowens leaving Husker hoops to begin pro career

Trey McGowens’ run with the Nebraska basketball team is over.

With an extra season of college hoops available thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, McGowens elected not to return to school, Nebraska announced Tuesday.

McGowens started 43 of the 44 games he played at NU, including all 27 games in his first season in 2020-21 and 16 of 17 games this past season.

He missed 15 games in 2021-22 after breaking his foot Nov. 16 against Creighton and going through surgery and eight weeks of rehab.

"Basketball is what I've really done my whole life. I'd say my life pretty much revolves around basketball — (I'm) in the gym two or three times a day," McGowens said after returning from his injury. "So just being able — once you lose that, it just makes you appreciate it even more."

McGowens averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field and 37% from three-point range, but it was on the defensive end where his presence was felt the most.

He routinely guarded the opponent's top backcourt player, and his versatility allowed NU to match him up against multiple opponents.

"He has meant a lot to this program over the past two seasons, and his toughness in coming back from injury strengthened our team down the stretch," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "I thought Trey was one of the best defenders in our league last year, as he showed the ability to guard several positions.

"Trey loves to be in the gym and work, and I think his best days are still ahead of him. We will do everything to support him as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career."

Off the floor, McGowens helped Nebraska score one of its biggest recruiting wins when Bryce McGowens, Trey’s younger brother and a five-star recruit, committed to NU and went on to lead the Huskers in scoring during his only season in Lincoln.

It was the first time the brothers had played on the same team since they were kids. Bryce McGowens announced after the season he was moving on to professional basketball.

Trey McGowens' announcement means Nebraska is now at the NCAA's 13-scholarship limit for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will begin summer workouts in the coming days, as the fourth season of the Hoiberg era gets underway.

The Huskers added three transfers in the offseason — North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel, Alabama forward Juwan Gary and SMU guard Emmanuel Bandoumel.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.