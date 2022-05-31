 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
NU MEN'S HOOPS

Trey McGowens leaving Husker hoops to begin pro career

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.9

Nebraska’s Trey McGowens is leaving NU to begin his professional career, the school announced Tuesday.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo

Trey McGowens’ run with the Nebraska basketball team is over.

With an extra season of college hoops available thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, McGowens elected not to return to school, Nebraska announced Tuesday.

McGowens started 43 of the 44 games he played at NU, including all 27 games in his first season in 2020-21 and 16 of 17 games this past season.

He missed 15 games in 2021-22 after breaking his foot Nov. 16 against Creighton and going through surgery and eight weeks of rehab.

"Basketball is what I've really done my whole life. I'd say my life pretty much revolves around basketball — (I'm) in the gym two or three times a day," McGowens said after returning from his injury. "So just being able — once you lose that, it just makes you appreciate it even more."

McGowens averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field and 37% from three-point range, but it was on the defensive end where his presence was felt the most.

People are also reading…

He routinely guarded the opponent's top backcourt player, and his versatility allowed NU to match him up against multiple opponents.

"He has meant a lot to this program over the past two seasons, and his toughness in coming back from injury strengthened our team down the stretch," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. "I thought Trey was one of the best defenders in our league last year, as he showed the ability to guard several positions.

"Trey loves to be in the gym and work, and I think his best days are still ahead of him. We will do everything to support him as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career."

Off the floor, McGowens helped Nebraska score one of its biggest recruiting wins when Bryce McGowens, Trey’s younger brother and a five-star recruit, committed to NU and went on to lead the Huskers in scoring during his only season in Lincoln.

It was the first time the brothers had played on the same team since they were kids. Bryce McGowens announced after the season he was moving on to professional basketball.

Trey McGowens' announcement means Nebraska is now at the NCAA's 13-scholarship limit for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will begin summer workouts in the coming days, as the fourth season of the Hoiberg era gets underway.

The Huskers added three transfers in the offseason — North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel, Alabama forward Juwan Gary and SMU guard Emmanuel Bandoumel.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News