Transfers provide window into the future as Huskers prepare to wrap up non-conference slate

The game will be Nebraska's first in eight days and its last before getting back into Big Ten play Friday against Rutgers. The last time out, of course, was a 75-74 loss to North Dakota that represented NU's third home loss in a buy game this season and third loss by six points or less.

Think any one of 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stevenson, 6-foot-8, 210-pound Banton or 6-foot-8, 235-pound Walker could have made a difference in those games? With no chance to suit up this season, the trio of transfers has to lean on each other when they can't help on the court.

"We're all taking strides together. So it's like having someone — not really hold your hand, but walk down the way with you," Banton said. "We're going through the same things. And it's good to have someone to push you when you're like, 'Ah, I don't want to do this.' You're both redshirting, so it brings you through it."

It's not only that the trio is talented, it's that all three players will fill major areas of need for the Huskers the second they become eligible.