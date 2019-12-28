Transfers provide window into the future as Huskers prepare to wrap up non-conference slate

The players admit it much more readily than the coach does. But that doesn't mean the coach doesn't think about it, too.
As the Nebraska men's basketball team wrapped up one of its first practices after Christmas break, the last three players on the court were Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker.
You likely already knew that trio is confined to the sidelines this season to satisfy NCAA transfer requirements. You're probably also aware, with Fred Hoiberg's history of landing impact transfers, that there's a good chance all three players are going to play important roles next season.
So it shouldn't be a surprise to hear Stevenson answer in the affirmative when asked if he thinks about what the Huskers will look like next season.
"I think we're going to be a really good team in the Big Ten," Stevenson said Friday. "I think we're going to be a (NCAA) tournament team. I think we're going to shock a lot of people and make a big jump next year.
"These other two guys and myself, we've got a lot of talent, a lot of experience, so I think we're going to help a lot."
They can't help the 5-7 Huskers right now, though, and that includes Sunday's game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tip is set for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The game will be Nebraska's first in eight days and its last before getting back into Big Ten play Friday against Rutgers. The last time out, of course, was a 75-74 loss to North Dakota that represented NU's third home loss in a buy game this season and third loss by six points or less.
Think any one of 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stevenson, 6-foot-8, 210-pound Banton or 6-foot-8, 235-pound Walker could have made a difference in those games? With no chance to suit up this season, the trio of transfers has to lean on each other when they can't help on the court.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're all taking strides together. So it's like having someone — not really hold your hand, but walk down the way with you," Banton said. "We're going through the same things. And it's good to have someone to push you when you're like, 'Ah, I don't want to do this.' You're both redshirting, so it brings you through it."
It's not only that the trio is talented, it's that all three players will fill major areas of need for the Huskers the second they become eligible.
All three have experience, too. Stevenson averaged nearly nine points per game as a freshman at Pitt going against ACC competition. Banton, while at Western Kentucky, nearly had a triple-double (eight points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Hilltoppers' win over Wisconsin exactly one year ago Sunday. And while Walker doesn't have the statistics of the other two, he was a part of two highly successful Tennessee teams before deciding to transfer.
But Hoiberg has a team to coach this season. As he correctly pointed out Friday, the Huskers have 19 regular-season games left to establish what they want to eventually become as a program.
The coach has his hands full enough trying to get his team ready for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, then preparing for Big Ten play.
But that doesn't mean his mind doesn't wander from time to time. Banton, Stevenson and Walker were teamed together Friday during a scrimmage and were "phenomenal," Hoiberg said. The trio might give NU the best scout team in the conference.
"It’s great to see those guys out there competing in a tough year for them, having to sit out. But they’re doing everything they can to try to make our guys better," Hoiberg said. "That being said, it was great to see; Dalano was 7-for-7 finishing at the rim today. Derrick was 8-for-10 finishing in the restricted area. So those guys will immediately give us great size, strength. Shamiel’s got a Big Ten body, to go out there and compete."
Hoiberg then had to chuckle.
"Do I think about it?" He said. "No."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.