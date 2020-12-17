Transfer forward Lakes ruled eligible for Husker men's hoops

As expected, Nebraska transfer forward Trevor Lakes was ruled eligible by the NCAA on Thursday and will make his debut Thursday evening against Doane.
A 6-foot-7 sharpshooter from Division II Indianapolis, Lakes originally planned to redshirt this season. But Wednesday’s NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility cleared the way for Lakes to get on the floor.
He will have eligibility for the remainder of the 2020-21 season as well as the 2021-22 campaign.
The NCAA ruling on transfers applied only to those players going from one Division I school to another, meaning Lakes and Nebraska had to submit an additional waiver to gain eligibility. That waiver was the one that was cleared Thursday.
“We are pleased that Trevor has been cleared to play beginning tonight,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. “He has worked hard in practice since getting on campus this summer and is excited to have this opportunity. His size and shooting ability will help us, especially as we get ready for the start of Big Ten play next week.”
Lakes was a two-year starter at Indianapolis, making 235 three-pointers the last three seasons while shooting 41% from beyond the arc in his career. As a junior, Lakes averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while helping the Greyhounds to a 24-6 record and a bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament.
A second-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick, he led the conference in three-pointers per game (3.4) while ranking in the top 15 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in both scoring (14th) and rebounding (12th). Lakes had 26 double-figure performances as a junior, including a 22-point game with six three-pointers in an exhibition win over Loyola (Chicago).
He totaled nearly 1,000 career points and 400 rebounds during his three seasons at Indianapolis, while leading the GLVC in 3-point percentage in each of the past two seasons.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
