Top two teams show separation in Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings

Technically, 13 of the Big Ten's 14 teams are still alive for the conference championship. Reality tells a different story, of course, as the top two teams have begun to show clear separation. Read on to see who has been eliminated from title contention, although you can probably venture a guess.

1. Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)

Purdue can and will give up some points, but it's become abundantly clear that the Boilermakers are good enough on offense most nights to overcome the one real deficiency they've shown thus far. Its three losses this season represent the only three times all year Purdue has failed to score at least 74 points.

Up next: vs. Illinois, Tue.; at Michigan, Thu.

2. Illinois (17-5, 10-2)

If the Illini can ever get their full lineup on the floor for any length of time, they might have the highest ceiling in the league. Between injuries, illness and suspensions, it's been rare this season that Illinois has been able to trot out all its weapons. Illinois has just three regulars who have played in all 22 of its games.

Up next: at Purdue, Tue.; vs. Northwestern, Sun.

3. Wisconsin (18-4, 9-3)

The Badgers led Penn State 18-13 at halftime of that matchup on Saturday. Woof. It reminded me of the 2011 Big Ten tournament game between the teams that Penn State won 36-33. If Johnny Davis can't break out of his shooting slump, there might be some more rough offensive nights coming for UW.

Up next: at Michigan State, Tue.; vs. Rutgers, Sat.

4. Ohio State (14-5, 7-3)

It's crazy that E.J. Liddell feels like a dark horse candidate to win Big Ten player of the year honors. At his current pace, Liddell would be the only college basketball player in the last 20 years to average 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40% from three-point range.

Up next: at Rutgers, Wed.; at Michigan, Sat.

5. Michigan State (17-5, 8-3)

The Spartans' last three weeks have included a home loss to Northwestern, double-digit wins over Wisconsin and Michigan, a one-point road loss to Illinois, and an absolute tail-kicking at the hands of Rutgers in New Jersey. Michigan State has struggled with turnovers all season, and now teams are starting to hurt them on the glass. Concerning sign.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Tue.; vs. Indiana, Sat.

6. Michigan (11-9, 5-5)

Michigan's best win this season is at Indiana. Its second-best? Probably San Diego State at home. There's also a 21-point loss to a North Carolina team that isn't all that good. Not much of an NCAA Tournament résumé right now, but the Wolverines have six of their final 10 games at home to make something happen.

Up next: at Purdue, Sat.; at Penn State, Mon.

7. Indiana (16-6, 7-5)

Illinois outscored Indiana by 15 over the final 10 minutes of a 17-point win at Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers fell flat in search of another signature win. That's two double-digit losses in the Hoosiers' last three home games since beating Purdue a couple of weeks ago.

Up next: at Northwestern, Tue.; at Michigan State, Sat.

8. Rutgers (13-9, 7-5)

Here's your surprising stat of the week: Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in three-point shooting in conference games. The Scarlet Knights turn it over too much and shoot too few free throws to maintain any kind of consistency, but when Rutgers is good, it's good enough to beat teams such as Michigan State by 21 points, like it did Saturday.

Up next: vs. Ohio State, Wed.; at Wisconsin, Sat.

9. Iowa (15-7, 5-6)

We're going to rent this space for one week to acknowledge the ridiculousness of Iowa women's hooper Caitlin Clark, who scored 25 of her 46 points in the fourth quarter of a loss to Michigan Sunday. Clark had complete disregard for the logo painted on Michigan's court, pulling up from well inside it twice to bury deep threes. An absolute flame thrower.

Up next: at Maryland, Thu.; vs. Nebraska, Sun.

10. Northwestern (11-10, 4-8)

The competition must be taken into account here, but Northwestern may be starting to finally be put something together. After a two-point loss to Michigan and a three-point loss to Illinois, the Wildcats led Rutgers by 24 before hanging on for a win, and then came to Lincoln and flat embarrassed Nebraska, leading by as many as 35 in the second half before winning by 24.

Up next: vs. Indiana, Tue.; at Illinois, Sun.

11. Penn State (9-10, 4-7)

Despite their record, KenPom gives the Nittany Lions a 40% or better chance of winning eight of their last nine games. PSU is a long shot to actually go out and do that, but it's been close enough (two-point loss at Wisconsin, five-point loss at Ohio State, seven-point loss to Purdue) to at least keep a crazy finish to the season within the realm of possibility.

Up next: vs. Michigan, Tue.; at Minnesota, Sat.

12. Maryland (11-12, 3-9)

Maryland doesn't do anything particularly well, other than keep opponents off the free-throw line, and that's showed up over the past couple of months. The Terps are 4-11 against power conference competition, which is a record Nebraska would currently take in a heartbeat.

Up next: vs. Iowa, Thu.; at Purdue, Sun.

13. Minnesota (11-9, 2-9)

Wednesday's Nebraska game shows up at a good time for the Gophers. Minnesota has lost its last two by double figures and is mired in a stretch of eight losses in nine games. The folks who do show up to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday will see two teams that are a combined 1-18 since the start of 2022.

Up next: at Nebraska, Wed.; vs. Penn State, Sat.

14. Nebraska (6-17, 0-12)

Because you were surely curious, Nebraska has been mathematically eliminated from winning the Big Ten regular-season title thanks to last week's shenanigans. Just more than halfway through the conference season, NU is the only program in the league that can claim that dubious distinction. The Huskers' last regular-season conference championship came in 1950, and the next feels at least that far away.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Wed.; at Iowa, Sun.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.