Top-100 recruit Carter Whitt picks Wake Forest over Huskers, host of others

Four-start point guard Carter Whitt, a top-100 recruit out of North Carolina who was a major Nebraska recruiting target, on Monday announced his commitment to Wake Forest.
Whitt is rated the No. 63 player in the 2021 class by Rivals, No. 66 by 247Sports and No. 64 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Had he committed to Nebraska, he would have been the program's highest-rated high school recruit in the recruiting service era (since 2003), surpassing Glynn Watson’s No. 82 rating in the 2015 class.
Nebraska coaches Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih had put major work into recruiting Whitt, making several visits to North Carolina to visit the guard. Whitt took an official visit to Lincoln the weekend of Feb. 1.
Whitt has long been a top target for the Husker coaching staff, first receiving an offer in early December of 2019.
As a high school junior, Whitt nearly averaged a triple-double in leading Leesville Road to the North Carolina Class 4A state quarterfinals, scoring 22.3 points and adding nine rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
Nebraska currently does not have any open scholarships for 2020. The Huskers have one open scholarship for 2021. It was unclear how Whitt would fit on a Nebraska roster without an open scholarship.
Instead, Whitt will stay close to home. Wake Forest is about 90 minutes from Whitt's high school, and Whitt's father attended Wake.
Even after losing out on Whitt, Nebraska appears to be in good hands at the point guard spot. Redshirt sophomore Dalano Banton and graduate transfer Kobe Webster are set to share duties there.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
