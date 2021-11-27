Tominaga's 'thing of beauty' three-point stroke returns as Huskers roll past South Dakota

NU coach Fred Hoiberg hadn't said much to Tominaga during his slow start to the year — the left-hander was 1-for-8 in Nebraska's first three games — because the coach believed in the guard's talent.

Since, Tominaga is 8-for-17 (47%) and giving the Huskers much-needed threat.

"Really trying to get him back out and shoot with confidence, trust the stroke — it’s a thing of beauty. It’s what’s gotten him to this point," Hoiberg said. "And (it was) just a matter of time before he took the lid off. And perfect timing for us. It was great to see him get going like he did."

Tominaga entered with 12:36 left in the second half, and along with a lineup that included Kobe Webster, Bryce McGowens, C.J. Wilcher, and Wilhelm Breidenbach, engineered an 18-2 run to put the game on ice as NU led by as many as 23 down the stretch.

The run started with Wilcher hitting a three-pointer and Tominaga stealing the ensuing inbounds pass and laying it in so quickly that most in the arena didn't even see the play happen.

It was the kind of heady play that has helped Tominaga carve out a role in Nebraska's rotation, besides his rare ability to shoot the ball.