Tominaga sparks Husker men's hoops to win over South Dakota

Keisei Tominaga found his stroke.

The junior college transfer with the sweet jumper finally started cashing in Saturday, hitting five three-pointers and scoring 23 points to lead the Nebraska men's basketball team to an 83-70 win over South Dakota at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The victory gave Nebraska (5-2) its first four-game winning streak under Fred Hoiberg, and the program's first such streak since early in the 2018-19 season.

The games get significantly more challenging from here on out, but Saturday provided a two-hour window for Tominaga to show just how valuable he can be for Nebraska's offense.

When the 6-foot-2 Japanese import entered the game 10 minutes into the first half, Nebraska trailed 21-16 and South Dakota was becoming the latest team to find its own three-point shot against the Huskers.

A little more than three minutes later, Tominaga had a trio of three-pointers, Nebraska had the lead, and a sleepy PBA crowd was coming to life.

There were two assists, two free throws, and a layup for Tominaga before the half ended as NU outscored the Coyotes by 13 points with him on the floor to take an eight-point lead into the locker room.