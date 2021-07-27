Tominaga, Japan, fall in quarterfinals of Olympic 3x3 basketball

Incoming Nebraska men's basketball player Keisei Tominaga helped lead his Japan team to the quarterfinals of the Olympic 3x3 basketball tournament Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

Playing in his home country, Tominaga scored eight points and hit the game-winner in a 21-16 victory over China that got the Japanese team into the quarterfinals. He hit 6-of-7 shots from the field with a pair of two-point shots.

In the quarterfinals against a Latvian team that was among the medal favorites coming in to the games, Tominaga scored nine points and helped Japan rally from an early 11-4 deficit before Latvia hung on for a 21-18 win.

The 20-year-old Tominaga, the youngest player in the 3x3 field, led Japan in scoring at 6.9 points per game. He finished his Olympics ranked fourth in the tournament in scoring, second in one-point shooting (74%) and seventh in two-point shooting (36%).

Tominaga's next stop will be Lincoln, where he'll try to carve out a role as a floor spacer in Fred Hoiberg's offense.

