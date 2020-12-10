To avoid a blue Friday, Husker hoops must first prevent an overwhelming Creighton start in teams' annual meeting

If last season was an education for the Nebraska men's basketball team when it comes to the NU-Creighton series, this year provides an opportunity to see if the Huskers have done their homework.
Nebraska plays No. 8-ranked Creighton (3-1) in Omaha for the second straight season Friday, with a 6 p.m. tip at CHI Health Center Omaha. If he hasn't burned the tape, Fred Hoiberg can show his remade roster how the Jays last season had leads of 10-0, 27-4, 37-7 and 40-9 in the first half, running the Huskers off the floor before NU knew what hit it.
He can also tell the Huskers last year wasn't the first time such a thing has happened to NU in this series.
Nebraska (3-2) appears set to wear black alternate jerseys in the matchup. The last time the Huskers tried that against Creighton, in 2013, it looked a lot like 2019: deficits of 8-0, 18-2, 22-3 and 38-8.
The uniforms don't matter so much as the players wearing them. Nebraska wore red in last year's bloodbath. The point is, if Nebraska wants any chance of pulling an upset, it has to get out of the gates better than it has for most of the past 20 years against the Bluejays.
"We’re going to have to play really good basketball to have a chance to win these games. But I’m confident in our group. I love their mentality, I’ve talked about it a lot with their passion for the game and their commitment to this game. Commitment to their craft," Hoiberg said earlier this week. "And I’m confident we’re going to go out and compete, every night. Will it be good enough? I don’t know. But we’re going to go out and compete every time we step on the floor."
Simply competing against Creighton would be a good place to start.
In each of the past 10 times the teams have played in Omaha, Creighton has built a double-digit lead. Six of those leads have been 16 points or more, four of them 25 points or more.
In three of Nebraska's past four trips up Interstate 80, the Huskers have failed to lead at any point. The Jays have led at halftime in 17 of the past 21 regular-season meetings no matter the location, with eight double-digit leads in that span.
You get the idea. It's not hard to figure out why Creighton has won eight of the past nine and 18 of 24 in the series.
If NU is going to give itself a shot, it has to avoid getting buried in the opening minutes.
That's something the Huskers have done well so far. Nebraska has scored first in each of its five games and led at the first media timeout in four of the five.
"We’ve been stressing that really since Day 1, going all the way back to our workouts when we were coming in, in small groups. Talked about how, most likely — this was a couple months ago — how we were going to be playing in the same atmosphere as we had in practice, with no fans," Hoiberg said. "It’s huge. Those first five minutes are so important when you’re trying to establish the tempo and get the game where you want it."
Tempo shouldn't be an issue for either team. And unlike last season, Nebraska appears better equipped physically to match Creighton's attack.
But the mentality of being ready to battle from the opening tip is something that transcends players and whatever jerseys they may be wearing.
"The feeling for this game is always a little different," NU guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "Ever since I got here, I noticed that this is a really big game as a rivalry, and it’s going to be weird this year with no fans, because this has been the biggest game every year and everyone’s excited for it. So I just try to tell the guys that this means a lot to people in this state, the bragging rights and all that. Creighton’s obviously a really good team as well, and they return a lot of players from last year.
"The feel’s probably going to be a little different with no fans, but there’s a lot at stake for this game."
