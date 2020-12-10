To avoid a blue Friday, Husker hoops must first prevent an overwhelming Creighton start in teams' annual meeting

If last season was an education for the Nebraska men's basketball team when it comes to the NU-Creighton series, this year provides an opportunity to see if the Huskers have done their homework.

Nebraska plays No. 8-ranked Creighton (3-1) in Omaha for the second straight season Friday, with a 6 p.m. tip at CHI Health Center Omaha. If he hasn't burned the tape, Fred Hoiberg can show his remade roster how the Jays last season had leads of 10-0, 27-4, 37-7 and 40-9 in the first half, running the Huskers off the floor before NU knew what hit it.

He can also tell the Huskers last year wasn't the first time such a thing has happened to NU in this series.

Nebraska (3-2) appears set to wear black alternate jerseys in the matchup. The last time the Huskers tried that against Creighton, in 2013, it looked a lot like 2019: deficits of 8-0, 18-2, 22-3 and 38-8.

The uniforms don't matter so much as the players wearing them. Nebraska wore red in last year's bloodbath. The point is, if Nebraska wants any chance of pulling an upset, it has to get out of the gates better than it has for most of the past 20 years against the Bluejays.