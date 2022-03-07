Time to throw out predictions in Chris Basnett's Big Ten power rankings as the tournament kicks off

Michigan was the preseason Big Ten favorite and finished tied for seventh. Wisconsin was preseason No. 10 and finished tied for first. Predicting things is hard. Now, though, everyone is 0-0. And who can predict what will happen over the next week?

1. Illinois (22-8, 15-5)

Illinois earned its share of the Big Ten title, coming from 15 down to nip Iowa at home in the last game of the Big Ten season. The fruit basket is likely in the mail to Nebraska for beating Wisconsin and giving the Illini a shot.

2. Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5)

Home loss to Nebraska notwithstanding, it's been a heck of a year for the Badgers. But Sunday's game also showed how ordinary they can look if Johnny Davis isn't on the floor. UW needs him healthy for any kind of postseason run.

3. Purdue (25-6, 14-6)

We can update this Boilermaker stat from last week: Purdue has six losses, five of them on the road, and four of those ended with buzzer-beaters. Perhaps the Boilers will get some end-game luck in the postseason.

4. Iowa (22-9, 12-8)

Had a four seed and a double bye at the Big Ten tournament in their grasp before giving up a 15-point lead at Illinois. Still, Keegan Murray will give the Hawkeyes a chance to make a run in Indy.

5. Rutgers (18-12, 12-8)

Huge finish for the Scarlet Knights, beating Indiana on the road and getting Penn State at home. That should be enough to get Rutgers into the Big Dance, but one win in Indianapolis wouldn't hurt, either.

6. Michigan (17-13, 11-9)

Somebody has to go in this spot, so we'll give it to the Wolverines after they beat both Michigan State and Ohio State in the past week. The latter win came on the road without Hunter Dickinson. Impressive.

7. Ohio State (19-10, 12-8)

Three losses in four games to end the year, with two of those to teams at the bottom of the standings and another to a depleted Michigan outfit. Chris Holtmann's squads are making a habit of faltering late in the year.

8. Michigan State (20-11, 11-9)

The Spartans followed a season-saving win over Purdue by ... losing back-to-back games to their biggest rivals, both by double figures. MSU nearly blew a big lead to Maryland, too, before hanging on in the finale. Sparty is just 3-7 in its last 10 games.

9. Indiana (18-12, 9-11)

The Hoosiers might be even more bubbly than Rutgers. A 2-7 finish to the season, with the two wins over Maryland and Minnesota, does not bode well. Perhaps some home cooking at the league tournament will help.

10. Maryland (15-16, 7-13)

If you need a dark horse pick in Indianapolis (non-Husker Division) here's your team. Some favorable matchups for a squad playing well at the end of the year.

11. Northwestern (14-15, 7-13)

If Northwestern hits 13 three-pointers again, like it did in the first two meetings against Nebraska, the Huskers' fun run will end. For whatever reason, the Wildcats are a tough matchup for NU.

12. Nebraska (10-21, 4-16)

Just an absurd way to end the season for the Huskers. That has to be as satisfying a win as that program has had since it beat Wisconsin on No Sit Sunday. The trick for Fred Hoiberg is making that level of play last an entire season.

13. Penn State (12-16, 7-13)

After beating Minnesota a couple of weeks ago, there was a real chance for Penn State to get to 10-10 in the league. Instead the Nittany Lions lost four of their last five, three of those losses by two possessions or less.

14. Minnesota (13-16, 4-16)

From 10-1 in December to the 14 seed in March. This was never going to be a banner year for the Gophers as Ben Johnson began his rebuild, but the finish still has to sting a little bit.

