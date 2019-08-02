{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.10

Herbie Husker high-fives a fan as the Huskers take it to overtime against Iowa on March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska defeated Iowa 93-91.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo

The debut of the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team is turning into a pretty big deal.

Nebraska announced Thursday that the lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Arena was sold out for Opening Night with Husker Hoops, and on Friday announced the arena's 200 level was now open for those interested in reserving tickets.

The Sept. 27 event will feature a "nationally-known" musical act, according to NU, along with a live scrimmage on the new PBA court, remarks from Fred Hoiberg, fan contests, giveaways and more.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

To reserve tickets, fans can visit Huskers.com/tickets. There is a limit of four reserved tickets per person. 

The event is the beginning of a big athletic weekend on the Nebraska campus. The Husker football team hosts Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 28.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments