The debut of the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team is turning into a pretty big deal.
Nebraska announced Thursday that the lower bowl of Pinnacle Bank Arena was sold out for Opening Night with Husker Hoops, and on Friday announced the arena's 200 level was now open for those interested in reserving tickets.
The Sept. 27 event will feature a "nationally-known" musical act, according to NU, along with a live scrimmage on the new PBA court, remarks from Fred Hoiberg, fan contests, giveaways and more.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
To reserve tickets, fans can visit Huskers.com/tickets. There is a limit of four reserved tickets per person.
The event is the beginning of a big athletic weekend on the Nebraska campus. The Husker football team hosts Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 28.