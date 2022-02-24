Through the ups and downs, Verge plays for his 'whys' with senior night on deck

Alonzo Verge has seen it all this season, the good and the bad.

And to be sure, there's been more bad than good as the Nebraska men's basketball team prepares for its final home game of the season Friday night against No. 25 Iowa.

And Verge, nearing the end of his only season in Lincoln, has often been the lightning rod for the criticism of a team that has fallen well short of expectations.

But with senior night looming, the reasons Verge plays stand out more than what he may see on social media or hear in an arena with Nebraska in the throes of another 20-loss season.

"I'm human at the end of the day, so I see the negative things. It's frustrating, but I love playing basketball, and I have my whys on why I do this. And I would never let anything anybody would say or do affect that," Verge said Thursday.

"It's frustrating, of course. It's frustrating for the coaches, it's frustrating for the players, it's frustrating for the fans, too. But I believe in myself, and I believe in the work that I put in. So that's pretty much what I go off of."

At the end of the day, everyone is just trying to find their own way through the world, and Verge is no different. Late last summer, he participated in a workout for the Charlotte Hornets. He would have had opportunities to play professionally, either in America or overseas.

But in Lincoln, Nebraska needed a point guard after Dalano Banton left for the NBA. And while he had never played the position, Verge made the choice to head to the Midwest and try to learn the position in one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

It would mean more time away from his young daughter, Nami Sky. But it would perhaps provide an opportunity for Verge to grow as a player and give him a better shot of catching on professionally.

"She's growing real fast," Verge said of his 5-year-old. "I'm sacrificing not being around her much just by playing basketball, being here. You know, anybody wants to be around their kids, and in their life."

Verge also cited his mother, Tricia Moncrief, as one of his reasons to keep playing college hoops. Both mother and daughter were in attendance during Nebraska's game at Northwestern. Verge is a Chicago native.

"Those are just a few of my whys, and why I do what I do, and why I won't ever give up," Verge said. "And I'm still not giving up, and I still feel like we have a chance. I'm not going to give up until it's the end."

The end of the season has seen Verge play some of his best basketball.

Over Nebraska's last five games, Verge is shooting 53% from the field, and 43% from three-point range to go with a team-best 22 assists and, yes, 19 turnovers. His nine steals over the last five games represent nearly 35% of his season total.

After struggling with his shot early in the season, Verge is shooting 35% from three-point range in Big Ten games. His field-goal percentage this season (44%) is the highest of his career.

And while the transition to point guard has been far from perfect, Verge is still third in the Big Ten in assists per game and fourth in steals per game. His 131 assists this season are nearly 50 more than his previous season best of 87.

"It’s an adjustment, especially when you come to this level, to have to completely shift positions and play with the ball in your hands as much as he has," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "But it’s good to see the stretch that he’s playing right now, with his percentages being as high as they are. He’s finished out the year playing, I think, his best basketball.

"It’s just all about growing at that position, which I think he’s done a good job of."

Seven to be honored: Nebraska will recognize seven players in a pregame ceremony as part of senior day, with the recognition starting at 7:40 p.m.

The group includes seniors Verge, Trevor Lakes and Kobe Webster, in addition to Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens and Chris McGraw.

Walker, Mayen, McGowens and McGraw could all return for next season because of last season's eligibility freeze due to COVID-19.

Any decisions on those players returning or leaving will come after the season, Hoiberg said.

"I don't think there is an exact timeline. You talk about the options, and then you try to help push these guys to the right decisions," Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg recalled last summer, when Dalano Banton decided late in the summer to jump to the NBA. Banton ended up being drafted in the second round and is now a rotation player for the Toronto Raptors.

"It's all about just laying everything out, and figuring out the best situation for your long-term future success," Hoiberg said.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

