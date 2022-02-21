Three teams are neck and neck, with an underdog lurking, in Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings

Three teams — Purdue, Illinois, and Wisconsin — have the best shot of winning the Big Ten's conference title, with underdog Rutgers still lurking. That's about as good a scenario as you could hope for if you're Big Ten brass. The next two weeks are going to be a ton of fun to watch.

Rankings do not include Monday's games.

1. Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten)

Pretty easily swatted aside the hottest team in the country in Rutgers, as Jaden Ivey continued to do Jaden Ivey things. Purdue has been historically good on offense. It will come down to the other end of the floor to determine how far the Boilermakers can go.

Up next: at Michigan State, Sat.; at Wisconsin, March 1.

2. Illinois (19-7, 12-4)

Brad Underwood called out his team's toughness last week, and the Illini responded with a road win at Michigan State. Now, three of four games at home to end the regular season with a conference title in sight. A good spot to be in.

Up next: vs. Ohio State, Thu.; at Michigan, Sun.

3. Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4)

Johnny Davis has rediscovered his mojo just in time for a Wisconsin stretch run. Thirty points against Indiana on the road, followed by 25 against Michigan, means Davis has the Badgers in position to win the Big Ten conference title. Think that home game against Purdue on March 1 will have the Kohl Center rocking?

Up next: at Minnesota, Wed.; at Rutgers, Sat.

4. Rutgers (16-10, 10-6)

The Scarlet Knights' remarkable streak of four straight wins over ranked foes finally ended at Purdue, which probably says as much about Purdue as anything else. Still plenty of golden opportunities left for Rutgers, starting with a road game Wednesday against a Michigan team that will likely be without its head coach.

Up next: at Michigan, Wed.; vs. Wisconsin, Sat.

5. Iowa (18-8, 8-7)

The analytics also love the Hawkeyes, with KenPom ranking Iowa 17th nationally. The nation's fifth-most efficient offense combined with a schedule on which the worst loss is in double overtime at Penn State, plays a big role in that. The humans have begun to take notice as well, ranking Iowa in the Associated Press top 25 this week for the first time all season.

Up next: vs. Michigan State, Tue.; at Nebraska, Fri.

6. Ohio State (16-7, 9-5)

The Buckeyes haven't defeated a Big Ten team of note since Wisconsin on Dec. 11. Their conference victories since then? Nebraska in overtime, Northwestern, Penn State, Minnesota twice, Maryland, and Michigan. The metrics like OSU, but some quality wins down the stretch would go a long way.

Up next: at Illinois, Thu.; at Maryland, Sun.

7. Michigan State (18-8, 9-6)

There's a small but growing chance the Spartans could miss the NCAA Tournament. Four losses in five games, and three of its next four against top-25 programs, plus a road trip to Michigan, have Michigan State in a spot it isn't often in. Sparty has made 23 consecutive trips to the Big Dance, not missing out since Tom Izzo's second season in 1996-97.

Up next: at Iowa, Tue.; vs. Purdue, Sat.

8. Michigan (14-11, 8-7)

Hell of a Sunday for Michigan, which saw head coach Juwan Howard take a swing a Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after the Wolverines' loss to the Badgers, and then try to defend his actions as "self-defense" in his postgame news conference. This was less than a year after Howard went after former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and had to be restrained.

Up next: vs. Rutgers, Wed.; vs. Illinois, Sun.

9. Indiana (16-8, 7-7)

Injury bug is hitting the Hoosiers at the wrong time, with backcourt pieces Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander both battling ailments. Things are to the point that IU likely needs to beat all three of Maryland, Minnesota, and Rutgers to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes afloat, barring a run in the Big Ten tournament.

Up next: vs. Maryland, Thu.; at Minnesota, Sun.

10. Penn State (11-12, 6-9)

You don't just waltz into the Bryce Jordan Center and expect to knock off the Nittany Lions, who have seen nine of their 11 wins come in their home building. A remarkably difficult place to play, despite the near-constant lack of atmosphere. Nebraska gets the joy of making that trip later this week.

Up next: vs. Northwestern, Fri.; vs. Nebraska, Sun.

11. Minnesota (13-12, 4-12)

How weird is conference play? Minnesota absolutely buried the same Northwestern team that had done the same to Nebraska less than two weeks prior. Nebraska, of course, beat Minnesota one game after getting pounded by Northwestern. Two straight home games await as the Gophers try to build off that victory.

Up next: vs. Wisconsin, Wed.; vs. Indiana, Sun.

12. Northwestern (12-13, 5-11)

You have to wonder if all the close games are beginning to wear on the Wildcats. After pasting Nebraska and then beating Indiana, Northwestern lost two-possession games to Illinois and Purdue before getting smashed by Minnesota. The Huskers may provide some relief Tuesday night, but the Wildcats appear vulnerable.

Up next: vs. Nebraska, Tue.; at Penn State, Fri.

13. Maryland (12-14, 4-11)

Maryland wasn't particularly impressive against Nebraska, but one doesn't need to be to beat the Huskers. Just a blah team having a blah season before it launches full-on into a coaching search after its final game. If the Terps hire the right person, they'll take off again quickly.

Up next: at Indiana, Thu.; vs. Ohio State, Sun.

14. Nebraska (7-19, 1-14)

It's pretty wild that the Big Ten freshman of the year in both men's and women's basketball could both wear scarlet and cream. The difference, of course, is that Nebraska's women have taken full advantage of Alexis Markowski's talents. Bryce McGowens is a special talent, but he's not close to enough to get NU anywhere by himself.

Up next: at Northwestern, Tue.; vs. Iowa, Fri.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.