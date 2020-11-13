Three takes on Bryce McGowens' commitment to Nebraska basketball

Nebraska basketball made a huge splash on the recruiting trail by landing top-25 recruit Bryce McGowens. Here are three takes on McGowens' decision to pick the Huskers.
1. This is a big deal.
Think about the interest that surrounded Thomas Fidone’s recruitment and eventual commitment to the Husker football team a couple of months ago. Now realize that Bryce McGowens is ranked about 20 spots higher nationally than Fidone.
Nebraska men’s basketball may never hold the cachet in the state that the football does. And the thought of Nebrasketball recruiting at a level that might be — gasp — higher than the football team is still such a new idea that it’s probably difficult for many to wrap their heads round just what the Huskers have accomplished in the past few weeks.
But it’s here, and it’s historic. NU has gotten plenty of outstanding players to Lincoln in the past, in an age before recruiting websites and social media made it hard to quantify just what kind of talent a school was really bringing in.
Players like Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach will still have to prove themselves on the college stage. But the hardest part — getting them to Lincoln in the first place — is now out of the way.
2. Nebraska is entering a new world in recruiting.
Take a scan through the schools getting commits from the top prospects in the 2021 class, and you’ll see the usual suspects — Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, Michigan, and on down the line.
Now Nebraska has stuck its foot into that water.
NU is on a hot streak on the recruiting trail with commitments from McGowens and the highly regarded Breidenbach. And that has come after the Huskers were in it right down to the end with four-star 2020 prospects Adama Sanogo and Carter Whitt, who signed with UConn and Wake Forest, respectively, after it looked like both were heading to Lincoln.
Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have dragged the Husker program to a place it’s never been when it comes to basketball recruiting. NU is fighting — and winning — battles against schools it couldn’t dream of going up against not all that long ago.
For it to continue though, Nebraska has to turn those recruiting wins into victories on the court. Hoiberg and Abdlemassih did it at Iowa State. Do it in Lincoln, and the talent pipeline only opens wider.
3. It’s OK to look ahead a little bit.
Nebraska should be much improved for the 2020-21 season, no matter what this year ends up looking like. But it’s OK for Huskers fans to let their minds wander to a year or so from now.
The Huskers, pending the usual offseason attrition, will lose only two seniors from this year’s team and should return every key piece from a roster. Hoiberg will be in the third year of entrenching his style of play and culture.
And Nebraska will add three players — McGowens, Breidenbach and Kesei Tominaga — who will immediately compete for playing time
That will all happen against the backdrop of a Big Ten Conference that, while still deep, might not quite be quite the bear it is currently as many of the league’s top players graduate or move on to the next level.
NU could take a jump this season, sure. But the Huskers are poised to have the talent and depth be a breakout team in 2021-22.
