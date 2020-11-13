Three takes on Bryce McGowens' commitment to Nebraska basketball

Take a scan through the schools getting commits from the top prospects in the 2021 class, and you’ll see the usual suspects — Duke, Kentucky, Oregon, Michigan, and on down the line.

Now Nebraska has stuck its foot into that water.

NU is on a hot streak on the recruiting trail with commitments from McGowens and the highly regarded Breidenbach. And that has come after the Huskers were in it right down to the end with four-star 2020 prospects Adama Sanogo and Carter Whitt, who signed with UConn and Wake Forest, respectively, after it looked like both were heading to Lincoln.

Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have dragged the Husker program to a place it’s never been when it comes to basketball recruiting. NU is fighting — and winning — battles against schools it couldn’t dream of going up against not all that long ago.

For it to continue though, Nebraska has to turn those recruiting wins into victories on the court. Hoiberg and Abdlemassih did it at Iowa State. Do it in Lincoln, and the talent pipeline only opens wider.

