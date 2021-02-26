Thorbjarnarson, Webster, Walker stick with NU through difficult times as Senior Day arrives

Thorir Thorbjarnarson thought back through his four seasons at Nebraska, the good times and the bad, and finally settled on something that stuck out to him more than just about anything else.
"I've been here a long time," the senior guard said. "And I think I've had about 40 teammates."
It's been a long road for Thorbjarnarson, literally and figuratively, who came to Lincoln from Iceland to play for Tim Miles, was on a team that was in the running for an NCAA Tournament berth as a freshman, saw Miles get fired after his sophomore year, and has spent the past two years as a team leader during the beginning stages of Fred Hoiberg's rebuild.
It hasn't gone according to plan for Thorbjarnarson, who surely thought he would play in front of full arenas every night, and maybe be on a team that could make one last NCAA Tournament run when he was a senior.
Then the pandemic happened. Nebraska shut down for a month. The losses mounted.
"This is definitely not how I imagined it to go with the pandemic kind of interrupting it. And it's been a tough season," Thorbjarnarson said. "When I reflect on it, I learned a lot of things. You've just got to keep fighting, keep going, no matter the obstacle. It's been tough.
"You can't really do anything about it now, but you just have to learn from it."
Thorbjarnarson, graduate transfer Kobe Webster and redshirt junior Derrick Walker will be honored this weekend during Nebraska's Senior Day ceremonies. The Huskers host Minnesota at 6 p.m. Saturday.
They'll be recognized in a mostly empty Pinnacle Bank Arena. There will be no more than a few family members in attendance. Nebraska will be trying for just its second conference win of the season.
But the three players being recognized have the traits NU coach Fred Hoiberg is looking for as he continues to search for the right combination to turn the Huskers around.
"It's three great kids that we're honoring tomorrow," Hoiberg said. "And I'm really proud of all three of them."
Thorbjarnarson was the lone holdover from the Tim Miles era on Hoiberg's first team and became a stabilizing force in his two seasons.
Webster put his name into the transfer portal just as the pandemic began to take hold in the country, looking for an opportunity to prove himself at the next level after three standout seasons at Western Illinois. He committed to Nebraska without setting foot on campus after an in-person meeting with Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih just before the start of last year's Big Ten Tournament.
"All journeys come with challenges," Webster said. "They all come with obstacles. I knew that coming in.
"For me, it's just all about embracing it. I'm all about winning, so whatever I need to do to help the team win — whether that's play 30 minutes, play 12 minutes, play whatever; I'm all about winning. I'm always going to pull for my guys no matter the situation. I think as a leader that's been my role, and I feel like I've done that pretty well this year."
Neither player has made a decision on whether he will take advantage of the free year given to all winter sports athletes next season. Thorbjarnarson, Webster and Hoiberg all said the time will come after the games are over to make that choice.
One player who is expected to be back is Walker, who this spring will become the first person from his family to graduate from college. Since becoming eligible partway through the season, Walker has, like Thorbjarnarson, become a stabilizer of sorts when he's on the floor in addition to being a vocal leader off it.
"He's stayed strong through everything that he has had to go through — from the sit-out year as a transfer to having to serve the suspension," Hoiberg said. "But I'm so proud of that kid for hanging in there and sticking through it all, and being the first person to graduate in his family, and being a role model for his little brother, and everything he's all about."
It hasn't been what any of the three players wanted this season when it's come to wins and losses. But all three stuck it out to the end during a difficult season. There is perhaps something in that for the rest of those in the NU program to latch on to going forward.