Thorbjarnarson, Webster, Walker stick with NU through difficult times as Senior Day arrives

"For me, it's just all about embracing it. I'm all about winning, so whatever I need to do to help the team win — whether that's play 30 minutes, play 12 minutes, play whatever; I'm all about winning. I'm always going to pull for my guys no matter the situation. I think as a leader that's been my role, and I feel like I've done that pretty well this year."

Neither player has made a decision on whether he will take advantage of the free year given to all winter sports athletes next season. Thorbjarnarson, Webster and Hoiberg all said the time will come after the games are over to make that choice.

One player who is expected to be back is Walker, who this spring will become the first person from his family to graduate from college. Since becoming eligible partway through the season, Walker has, like Thorbjarnarson, become a stabilizer of sorts when he's on the floor in addition to being a vocal leader off it.

"He's stayed strong through everything that he has had to go through — from the sit-out year as a transfer to having to serve the suspension," Hoiberg said. "But I'm so proud of that kid for hanging in there and sticking through it all, and being the first person to graduate in his family, and being a role model for his little brother, and everything he's all about."