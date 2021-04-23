Thorbjarnarson to leave Husker basketball, pursue professional career

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think when you look at everything he accomplished last year, he was just such a stabilizing force in a very difficult time when you take over a program like we did," Hoiberg said this spring. "He really has understood and done everything that we’ve asked of him. He’s just a rock out there. He stabilizes everything when he comes in the game on both ends of the floor."

His best season at NU came in Hoiberg's first year, when he started 24 games, averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and led the Huskers in three-point shooting.

But he also went through a 17-game losing streak to end the year, and another roster flip after the season. In a reduced role as a senior, the 6-foot-6, 202-pounder averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21 while suffering through a horrific shooting slump that lasted most of Nebraska's coronavirus-interrupted Big Ten schedule.

Then, at the end of it all, Thorbjarnarson played some of his best basketball.

Over Nebraska's final eight games, Thorbjarnarson shot 39% from three-point range while averaging 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

He moved into the starting lineup for NU's final five contests, and averaged. 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in those games.