"This whole week was draining': Nebraska shows fight, but can't overcome cold shooting in return to court

And in a 10-point loss, the Huskers missed 13 free throws. NU finished just 11-of-24 at the line.

The deciding stretch came over the final 9:25 of the first half, when Michigan State outscored NU 20-7 as the Huskers missed 12 of their final 14 shots to end the half and went more than eight minutes between made shots.

Nebraska led 15-14 when the run started, and could get no closer than that seven-point deficit the rest of the way.

McGowens led Nebraska with 13 points and four rebounds. Lat Mayen added 10 points, hitting two of NU's three-pointers. Teddy Allen, who scored 23 in the teams' first meeting and was averaging 18 points per game, finished with three points Saturday.

Joshua Langford scored 18 points to pace Michigan State (9-7, 3-7). Aaron Henry added 16.

But, the Huskers were back on the court. And in a season where the most important ability is availability, NU's effort after less than a week of full-team workouts had head coach Fred Hoiberg feeling optimistic.