'This thing's the real deal': Hoiberg recounts early days of being hit hard by COVID-19

"This thing's the real deal, now," Hoiberg said. "It hit me pretty hard early, and it was kind of a roller coaster. I felt pretty good on Day 4, and then on Day 6, it was almost back to square one again."

The 48-year-old Hoiberg never had to be hospitalized, he said. His oxygen levels stayed normal, and he had a low-grade fever that never got over 101 degrees. He lost his sense of smell, and 10 pounds to go with it.

"It's amazing to me how this can hit so many people in different ways," Hoiberg said. "I was talking to a recruit that had it seven months ago that still can't smell."

Like the athletes he coaches, Hoiberg underwent a battery of heart tests. Once those looked normal, he was able to return to practice.

But it's still a struggle.

"For those who have had it, and have had symptoms, I'm sure they can relate," Hoiberg said. "I would wake up and I felt pretty decent in the mornings. Then in the middle of the day, I just felt like I got hit by a truck.

"And the fatigue was the hardest thing. I still have fatigue. After these practices are over, I am really tired."