This Husker hoops season isn't over, but Hoiberg thankful for support from Alberts as future changes loom

Calling the 2021-22 season "as difficult a year as I've ever been through," Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg offered his first public comments since the Thursday announcement that he would return as the Huskers' coach next season with a restructured contract.

Hoiberg's comments came after NU had lost 88-78 to Iowa in its final home game of the season, dropping the Huskers to 7-21 overall, 1-16 in the Big Ten, and 21-67 overall in Hoiberg's tenure.

"Obviously the season has not gone the way any of us expected or hoped, and it's very discouraging," Hoiberg said. "And to have the support of Trev, of our leadership, means the world to me.

"Messages of support — Coach (Tom) Osborne reaching out to me. Really a lot of people have sent me positive messages."

There's the other side too, a growing portion of the fanbase calling for change, hungry for the results many thought would come after Hoiberg's hire was nearly universally praised in 2019.

"I know there’s the other, and I get it. Believe me, I understand it. I know what this business is: it’s a win-loss league, and we have not won in the three years we’ve been here," Hoiberg said. "So we’re going to do everything in our power to get this thing going, to turn it around, to hopefully give our fans something to cheer about, and be proud of."

Alberts said Friday afternoon that he and Hoiberg have met numerous times since the season began, similar to what Alberts and Scott Frost did in the fall. Alberts praised Hoiberg's willingness to change. He said he was confident Hoiberg wanted to be in Lincoln, and wanted to make it work.

Hoiberg's willingness to restructure his contract — he will take a $250,000 pay cut next season to $3.25 million, give up a $500,000 stay bonus, and lower his buyout from $15 million after next season to $11 million — showed Alberts what he wanted to see in terms of commitment to the job.

"I'm not going to get into specifics about what we talked about, but I felt it was the right thing to do," Hoiberg said. "I'm not going to talk exactly about what happened. But it's something where I wanted to show my commitment to be here, and hopefully I'm here for a long time."

Derrick Walker, who came to Lincoln as a part of Hoiberg's first recruiting class, is the only player on the current roster who has been with Hoiberg since the coach arrived in Lincoln.

"That's exciting for him. There's been a lot of buzz just in the media about him, and a lot of it is negative," Walker said. "He doesn't want to leave. And obviously he doesn't want the record to show what it shows right now.

"I think he still needs time to prove himself, because he can do it."

Walker cited Hoiberg's NBA experience as a player and coach. He pointed to Hoiberg's success at Iowa State before leaving for the NBA.

And then one of the newest Huskers, Alonzo Verge, cut in.

"And he's a really good coach. He's really detailed... He works so hard. After games, we get on the flight, and the first thing he does is watch film. He's a hell of a coach, man," Verge said. "He’s a hell of a coach, and I will play for him any day, honestly. I really respect coach, for sure."

Hoiberg declined to go into detail just what any changes to his program will look like. Nebraska still has at least four games left.

That includes one at Penn State Sunday that meant NU getting on a plane at 9 a.m. Saturday morning to make the flight to State College for the next day's 6 p.m. tip. There's enough to be concerned about with this season, which doesn't end for another couple weeks.

But the future will be here soon enough.

"First and foremost, we absolutely love it here. I’m thankful to be the coach here," Hoiberg said. "I want to be the coach here for a long time."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

