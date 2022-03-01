'They're still bought in': Husker hoops does it again, knocking off No. 23 Ohio State on the road

Just like the first time they met, the Nebraska men's basketball team led Ohio State by five points with 36 seconds left Tuesday night.

But this is a different batch of Huskers than the one that lost that lead back in January.

Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge had a double-double, and the Huskers snapped a 24-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a 78-70 win over No. 23 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Nebraska's last win over a ranked foe came in the 2019 Big Ten Tournament, when it defeated No. 21 Maryland. The Huskers' last road win over a ranked opponent came in January 2019, when they knocked off Indiana.

"Our guys had resiliency down the stretch," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show. "And for a team that's lost a lot of close ones in this same fashion, including to this same team a couple months ago, to be able to finish this off is a huge testament to our guys."

NU (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) led for the game's final 25 minutes while winning a road game for the second time in three days. The Huskers had exactly one road win in their previous 31 tries under Hoiberg before this week.

McGowens had the sizable edge over Ohio State's Malaki Branham in a matchup of the two favorites to win the Big Ten's freshman of the year honor.

With his older brother Trey guarding Branham on defense, Bryce went 8-for-15 from the field, making eight of his final 12 shots. He threw down a dunk on Nebraska's first possession of the second half, signaling his team wasn't planning on going anywhere. With Ohio State rallying to get within five a few minutes later, he splashed a three-pointer to mute the OSU student section.

McGowens also had four rebounds, and hit a pair of free throws with 36 seconds to go to help ice the game.

On the other side, Branham finished with 16 points on 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed two rebounds before fouling out late in the game. Branham had 35 points in the first meeting between the teams.

"I just wanted to win," Bryce McGowens said after the game. "Just having a chance to come out and compete again — everybody steps on the floor to win. The rest will take care of itself."

Then it was Verge's turn.

After piling up nine assists on Nebraska's 15 made shots in the first half — a NU record for assists in a half in a conference game — Verge scored nine of his 13 points after halftime.

Verge now has 154 assists this season, the sixth-most in a season in Nebraska history.

C.J. Wilcher was the third Husker in double figures, scoring 13 of his 15 points during a torrid first half that saw him hit a trio of three-pointers. Those makes gave him an even 50 three-pointers on the season, the second-most by a Nebraska freshman behind Joe McCray's 80 in 2004-05.

Ohio State (18-9, 11-7) got a monster game from All-American candidate E.J. Liddell, who finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocked shots.

But the Buckeyes also had an ice-cold offensive stretch midway through the game, missing eight of their final nine shots to end the first half and going just 3-for-18 over a 13-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves.

That allowed Nebraska to build a double-figure lead, and hang on in the closing minutes.

"To be able to play these three games in five days with the type of energy that we did... just speaks to how they're still bought into this thing," Hoiberg said. "And that's not the case with most teams that have had struggles over the course of the year."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.