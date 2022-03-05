They took vastly different paths, but Nebraska and Wisconsin arrive at season finale playing best ball of season

Wisconsin is trying to win a championship. Nebraska is playing its best basketball of the season.

But the two programs have taken decidedly different paths to Sunday's regular-season finale, set for 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten), has done as it always has — steady, solid play with a mix of veterans, a star in Johnny Davis, and a heady freshman point guard in Bellevue West grad Chucky Hepburn. The formula hasn't changed in years and years.

"Experience. They have playmakers as well. Their togetherness, and everyone plays their role and thrives in their role," NU guard Trey McGowens said Saturday. "I feel like that’s why they’re one of the top teams in the conference."

NU (9-21, 3-16) over the past few games has tapped into a similar formula. McGowens is back in form after his foot injury. The Huskers have rhythm on both ends. They've found some confidence.

It might look different from how the Badgers do it. But it's a formula that has proved effective over and over.

"They do such a good job of not getting sped up. They always have, going all the way back to the Bo Ryan years," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday. "They’re running the same thing, same system, and that’s what I think makes them special."

Nebraska, on the other hand, has been the model of change in Hoiberg's three seasons and has reinvented itself multiple times just this year.

The Huskers started out playing a wide-open, spread offensive system. When that failed, the Huskers reconfigured to more of a four-out, one-in look around big man Derrick Walker. And in recent weeks, as the Huskers have found success, there was more change to the offense with added emphasis on misdirection to get NU into its ball screens with better pace.

It's not much, but two road wins in a row in the Big Ten isn't nothing. And now NU has a chance to play spoiler one more time before heading to the Big Ten Tournament.

A Wisconsin win Sunday would give the Badgers the outright Big Ten title. Should Nebraska win, UW would need Iowa to beat Illinois later in the day to clinch that outright title and the top seed next week in Indianapolis.

To pull off a third consecutive surprise, Nebraska will likely have to beat Wisconsin at its own game. Stay patient. Don't get sped up. And have the confidence to finish if and when things are tight down the stretch.

Wisconsin is a whopping 15-1 in games decided by six points or less this season. The Badgers also own an eight-point win over the Huskers in Lincoln.

Nebraska, meanwhile is 1-4 in games decided by six points or less. Five more times, NU has lost by between seven and nine points. Many of those opportunities came early in the year, sapping the Huskers of confidence and sending the season quickly downhill.

"I admire what that team has done. They’ve won so many close games over the course of the season," Hoiberg said. "And when you look back on it, over the course of the year, the teams that find a way to get over the hump and win those close ones, are the ones on top right now."

Hoping to win and knowing to win can often be the difference. It's played out all season for Wisconsin and Nebraska, with varying results.

Now, though, Nebraska knows it can win in the Big Ten. Even if it took most of the season to figure it out.

"They’ve had so many of those games that they’ve won. And they know they can win those games now," Hoiberg said of Wisconsin. "And when you know you can win those, and you have the confidence to win those close games, it makes such a world of difference."

