'These guys deserve it': Unflappable Huskers stun No. 10 Wisconsin to end the regular season

There are many ways to try and wrap your head around the Nebraska men's basketball team some how, some way, winning a third straight road game to end the regular season.

But in beating No. 10 Wisconsin 74-73 Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center, consider this: the Huskers may have done something that has never been accomplished in college basketball history.

Combined with their victory over No. 23 Ohio State five days prior, Nebraska is the first 20-loss team in at least the last 50 years to knock off consecutive ranked opponents, according to research by the Big Ten Network.

Fifty years is all the farther back such records go, meaning there is a chance that what Nebraska has done in the last week has never happened before.

"I just look back on this, and it makes me a little bit sick," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show. "I'd like to start this thing over with this group and the way they're playing right now."

Alonzo Verge had 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and NU rallied through a 10-point deficit and a bizarre stretch of bad breaks early in the second half, displaying the sort of mental toughness and intestinal fortitude that was lacking for most of a season that seemingly slipped away weeks ago.

Thanks to its late-season surge, Nebraska (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten), has set high-water marks for overall and conference wins in Fred Hoiberg's three seasons.

And with the way Nebraska is playing now, perhaps that season that looked so lost now has a little bit of meaning.

"Obviously there's a lot of excitement. And there should be. These guys deserve it with everything that we've been through this year," Hoiberg said. "So we've just got to keep going out and getting better, keep our confidence — we're a confident group right now."

The victory was Nebraska's first over a top-10 team since March 9, 2014, when it beat Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on No Sit Sunday. The last road win over a top-10 team came about a month prior to that, when NU won at No. 9 Michigan State.

All of that happened after Nebraska, which at one time in the first half led by 12 points, was called for nine fouls in the first 4 minutes, 17 seconds of the second half.

Included in the whistles was a Flagrant II on guard Trey McGowens, which carried an automatic ejection, after a foul on Badgers star Johnny Davis. Davis left the game with a lower-body injury on the play and did not return. Also in the madness was a technical foul on Alonzo Verge, his fourth foul of the game.

After the ninth foul on NU, with 15:43 still to play, the Huskers weren't whistled for another until 19 seconds remained.

Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), which held its senior day ceremonies before the game, had rallied to lead 62-52 with 12:19 left. After Brad Davison's three-pointer with 5:48 to go, the Badgers led 71-62. Davison led UW with 20 points.

They wouldn't make another shot, going 0-for-9 from the field as Nebraska answered with a 12-0 run, nine of the points from Verge, to go up 74-71 with 37 seconds left. Verge scored 18 of NU's 34 second-half points, including the final nine.

The Huskers played without Bryce McGowens, the leading candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year, who missed the game with a wrist injury.

McGowens was injured in a fall during Nebraska's win at No. 23 Ohio State, a game in which he scored 26 points while playing 37 minutes. He leads NU in scoring at 17.2 points per game, is second on the team in rebounding, and tied for second in assists.

Hoiberg, though, seemed encouraged that Nebraska would have him back for Wednesday's Big Ten tournament opener.

"He's going to get treatment around the clock," Hoiberg said. "The good news is, it's gotten better each day. So hopefully that continues in a positive direction, and we get him back on the floor Wednesday."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

