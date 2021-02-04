'There's no textbook on how to do this': Pietig helps lead Husker hoops in fight against COVID-19

There's one phone call R.J. Pietig has been dreading more than any other in his duties as the athletic trainer for the Nebraska men's basketball team.
It's the one he answered a lot as the month of January wore on; the one from the from the head nurse of the COVID-19 testing crew that administers the Huskers' daily tests as part of the Big Ten's virus protocol.
As things took a turn for the worst last month, Pietig got used to hearing bad news.
"At that point we were testing, and then sitting and just staring at your phone and just knowing there's bad information coming," Pietig told the Journal Star on Thursday. "And then for those multiple days in a row it's like, 'I know something's happening; something's coming.' You're just sitting there knowing that there's more people that are going to get sick, and all you can do is go off the current information that you have."
Pietig does much of his work behind the scenes for NU. Now in his 14th season with the hoops team, he's become a familiar face on Nebraska's bench even if some fans might not know his name. It's Pietig taping ankles and treating injuries as they come up during games and seasons. It's Pietig who spearheads an athlete's recovery after a serious injury or surgery.
And since June, it's Pietig who has been one of Nebraska's point people in the fight to keep the virus outside the walls of the Hendricks Practice Facility and Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It's just been the constant unknown," Pietig said when asked about the most challenging part of the past eight months. "You're following a plan that you think is great, and then all of a sudden you have a new bit of information, or you run into an issue like we did, and it's like well, here's what we were doing for so long and it was perfect, until it wasn't."
It's true that sometimes even the best-laid plans have holes. Nebraska was successful at avoiding a major outbreak for seven months. Then January hit, and COVID-19 found its way in and knocked out enough of the Huskers' Tier 1 personnel to shut down the program completely for a week.
Instead of treating injuries, Pietig was now tasked with helping to come up with a plan to help the Huskers get back on the court safely with not much time to ramp up.
He certainly has the trust of his head coach, who like Pietig is an Iowa State alum.
"R.J's a rock star. He's as good as I've been around in this business. And he went to Iowa State, so he's very smart," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "R.J. is phenomenal. Really our whole team — when you look at what R.J.'s done, (strength coach) Tim Wilson, what he's doing in the weight room; Chris Bach, our sports scientist.
"To have that group and that team to meet with on a daily basis to make sure we're staying on schedule and on par with what our guys can handle as far as a workload, that's a very important part of this process."
Pietig's core responsibilities haven't changed — he still cares for Nebraska's injuries, and oversees all the preventative work that goes into keeping Division I athletes as healthy as possible during the rigors of a season.
Shutting down season never discussed, Hoiberg says, as Huskers gear up for NBA-like schedule to make up lost games
But he's added more to his plate as NU has tried to keep the virus at bay. Everything from greeting players at the Hendricks entrances to administering daily screenings; making sure athletes are filling out their daily symptom reports; sending the athletes back to their cars if they don't have a mask.
And he serves as a go-between for the company that provides Nebraska's tests and the group that supplies the nurses to administer those tests day-in and day-out. It's Pietig and his team who are setting up the times for Nebraska's players and staffers to get their tests — this week, for example, the team comes in at 8 a.m. to take their rapid tests and get results in about 15 minutes.
If a player or staffer tests positive, the first call doesn't go to Hoiberg. It goes to Pietig, whose job then becomes getting that person into isolation as quickly as possible.
January saw even more responsibilities. As players and staffers hit with the virus neared the end of their isolation periods, there were electrocardiograms, blood draws, echocardiograms, MRIs and cardiac consultations that needed to be scheduled and completed.
Those tests are hard enough to line up on an individual basis. Pietig had to do it for about 15 people, and he had a deadline, because NU needed to get back to work as soon as was safely possible.
"That's a lot of scheduling and testing, so just the logistics of when can you get them done," Pietig explained. Those aren't the easiest tests to schedule in a normal time, let alone when you're trying to throw three-fourths of your team through there in a few-day period."
In recent days Nebraska has started on a plan developed by Pietig, Wilson and Bach to help the Huskers ramp back up to game speed. It started with light cardio, building up to work in the weight room, to dribbling and shooting, to individual workouts. Eventually, about a week in, the Huskers could "really cut it loose," as Pietig put it.
Time will tell how quickly it takes NU to get back into game shape. While many programs got hit in the offseason, Nebraska's plan was good enough to keep things safe until the games were well underway. No Big Ten team has missed more than the Huskers' six postponed contests.
"There's no textbook on how to do this," Pietig said. "I don't think anybody has gone through it to the extreme in-season like we have."
