'There's no textbook on how to do this': Pietig helps lead Husker hoops in fight against COVID-19

"It's just been the constant unknown," Pietig said when asked about the most challenging part of the past eight months. "You're following a plan that you think is great, and then all of a sudden you have a new bit of information, or you run into an issue like we did, and it's like well, here's what we were doing for so long and it was perfect, until it wasn't."

It's true that sometimes even the best-laid plans have holes. Nebraska was successful at avoiding a major outbreak for seven months. Then January hit, and COVID-19 found its way in and knocked out enough of the Huskers' Tier 1 personnel to shut down the program completely for a week.

Instead of treating injuries, Pietig was now tasked with helping to come up with a plan to help the Huskers get back on the court safely with not much time to ramp up.

He certainly has the trust of his head coach, who like Pietig is an Iowa State alum.

"R.J's a rock star. He's as good as I've been around in this business. And he went to Iowa State, so he's very smart," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "R.J. is phenomenal. Really our whole team — when you look at what R.J.'s done, (strength coach) Tim Wilson, what he's doing in the weight room; Chris Bach, our sports scientist.