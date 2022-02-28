There's a new No. 1 in Chris Basnett's Big Ten power rankings as March Madness begins

The penultimate rankings of the season see teams continue to shuffle around. Thanks to COVID-19 reschedules, the final week of the regular season will be a mad dash to the finish.

Rankings do not include Monday's games.

1. Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4)

Wisconsin has played an unbelievable 15 games decided by six points or less. Even more preposterous is that the Badgers are 14-1 in those games, in addition to being one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country (279th in percentage as of Monday). But when you can give the ball to Johnny Davis and get out of the way at the end of games, that's a pretty good strategy.

Up next: vs. Purdue, Tue.; vs. Nebraska, Sun.

2. Purdue (24-5, 13-5)

Purdue has five losses this season. Four of them are on the road, and three of those four ended in buzzer-beaters by the opponent. The only other defeat? At home, by five, to Wisconsin. Now, Jaden Ivey has done his share of breaking hearts for Purdue, too. But that's how close the Boilermakers are to a truly special season.

Up next: at Wisconsin, Tue.; vs. Indiana, Sat.

3. Illinois (20-8, 13-5)

A rather fortuitous bit of schedule luck for a team that is just 3-3 in its last six games but still in the hunt for the Big Ten title: two games at home, and both games in which the Illini will be favored. Got to find a way to get the job done.

Up next: vs. Penn State, Thu.; vs. Iowa, Sun.

4. Iowa (20-8, 10-7)

It can be easy to joke at Fran McCaffery's expense, but the coaching job he's done in Iowa City this season needs to be commended. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in their last seven games, with all six wins by double digits and the sole loss by just five points.

Up next: at Michigan, Thu.; at Illinois, Sun.

5. Michigan State (18-8, 9-6)

Might have salvaged its NCAA Tournament hopes with Tyson Walker's buzzer-beater to top Purdue and snap a three-game losing streak. Now, can Sparty find a way to win a couple more tough ones?

Up next: at Michigan, Tue.; at Ohio State, Thu.; vs. Maryland, Sun.

6. Ohio State (16-7, 9-5)

The Buckeyes haven't defeated a Big Ten team of note since Wisconsin on Dec. 11. Their conference victories since then? Nebraska in overtime, Northwestern, Penn State, Minnesota twice, Maryland and Michigan. The metrics like OSU, but some quality wins down the stretch would go a long way.

Up next: vs. Nebraska, Tue.; vs. Michigan State, Thu.; vs. Michigan, Sun.

7. Michigan (15-12, 9-8)

The Wolverines will play their two biggest rivals this week, probably needing to win both to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. A split of games against Michigan State and Ohio State, at worst, is required.

Up next: vs. Michigan State, Tue.; vs. Iowa, Thu.; at Ohio State, Sun.

8. Rutgers (16-12, 10-8)

Well, it was fun while it lasted. After four straight wins, all over ranked opponents, the Scarlet Knights have lost three straight. Rutgers is likely going to be sweating all the way up to Selection Sunday with one of the most interesting résumés in the sport.

Up next: at Indiana, Wed.; vs. Penn State, Sun.

9. Indiana (18-10, 9-9)

Couldn't have asked for a better stretch of games to make a postseason push. After wins over two of the bottom teams in the league, the Hoosiers get to try to build their case with games against Rutgers and Purdue to end the year.

Up next: vs. Rutgers, Wed.; at Purdue, Sat.

10. Northwestern (13-14, 6-12)

There's drama at the bottom of the league standings just like there is at the top. After losing four of five, Northwestern is fighting like heck to stay out of the Wednesday games at the Big Ten Tournament.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Sun.

11. Maryland (14-15, 6-12)

Had to feel good for Maryland to smack Ohio State around and end the Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in a 75-60 win. It's been a tough year in College Park, but the Terps have kept fighting.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Wed.; at Michigan State, Sun.

12. Minnesota (13-14, 4-14)

The Gophers are 2-3 against the other candidates to play in the play-in games of the Big Ten Tournament, including a loss to Nebraska. After a 10-1 start to the year, things are ending quietly in Minneapolis.

Up next: at Maryland, Wed.; at Northwestern, Sun.

13. Nebraska (8-21, 2-16)

The first promotion of the year for the Huskers, who dazzled in a rout of Penn State on Sunday night. If only that kind of effort and offense had shown up all season.

Up next: at Ohio State, Tue.; at Wisconsin, Sun.

14. Penn State (12-14, 7-11)

After generally making life miserable for Nebraska in its home arena since the Huskers joined the league, Penn State suddenly can't beat Fred Hoiberg in the Bryce Jordan Center. NU has won in its last two trips east, the most recent one in shocking fashion.

Up next: at Illinois, Thu.; at Rutgers, Sun.

