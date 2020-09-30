Their styles vary, but Teddy Allen, Kobe Webster emerging as leaders for Nebraska men's hoops

The two worked with head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih to craft a statement, and it was those two who spoke for the team when the Huskers made their voice heard Aug. 27 outside the Hendricks Practice Facility.

"The situation with Jacob Blake, Teddy and I specifically felt the need to let other programs on campus see us, and use our program as we did," Webster said.

Many of Nebraska's players have been active on social media in their appeals for social justice, including Webster and Allen. Just hours after meeting with the media Wednesday, Webster posted a photo of himself on social media wearing a shirt encouraging people to vote.

"It’s something I feel passionately about, so it gave me the opportunity to establish my leadership, both on and off the court, as someone who’s going to be vocal and make sure that everybody’s on the same page," Webster said of speaking for the NU program.

Webster said the team got a positive response from its counterparts in the NU Athletic Department. The men's hoops team was among the first at Nebraska to speak out publicly on social justice issues.