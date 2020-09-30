Their styles vary, but Teddy Allen, Kobe Webster emerging as leaders for Nebraska men's hoops

The point wasn't to be the guys in the spotlight.
The point for Teddy Allen and Kobe Webster, when it came to speaking on behalf of the Nebraska men's basketball team during its social justice statement last month, was to make sure the Huskers' message was heard.
"It's obviously good to be able to speak on behalf of my team and the program. But that wasn't the goal there. I wasn't like, 'Yo, I really want to be the one saying it.' That's just kind of how it worked out," Allen said Wednesday, the first time NU players spoke with the media since that August day.
"The main point is just to try to bring awareness and speak about a topic that really needs to be discussed, and continually discussed. So that was more of a big deal in that area to me."
Nebraska had already been holding weekly team meetings to talk about social issues and learn about each other's experiences with social injustice.
Then, in the days following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it was Webster and Allen who went to NU's coaching staff with an idea.
The two worked with head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih to craft a statement, and it was those two who spoke for the team when the Huskers made their voice heard Aug. 27 outside the Hendricks Practice Facility.
"The situation with Jacob Blake, Teddy and I specifically felt the need to let other programs on campus see us, and use our program as we did," Webster said.
Many of Nebraska's players have been active on social media in their appeals for social justice, including Webster and Allen. Just hours after meeting with the media Wednesday, Webster posted a photo of himself on social media wearing a shirt encouraging people to vote.
"It’s something I feel passionately about, so it gave me the opportunity to establish my leadership, both on and off the court, as someone who’s going to be vocal and make sure that everybody’s on the same page," Webster said of speaking for the NU program.
Webster said the team got a positive response from its counterparts in the NU Athletic Department. The men's hoops team was among the first at Nebraska to speak out publicly on social justice issues.
"A lot of other teams had contacted me or contacted Teddy or some other players or coaches to sort of see how we did it and kind of follow our lead," Webster said. "There was actually a rally that happened maybe a week or so afterwards that was put together by a couple different sports. But I do know that they had contacted myself and Teddy about that, just so that they were on the same page, just so they could use their platform as we did."
It probably wasn't a coincidence that it was Allen and Webster speaking to the media Wednesday, exactly two weeks before the Huskers open in-season practices for the 2020-21 season.
Those two have emerged as leaders for a rebuilt Husker roster that could include up to nine scholarship players who have yet to step on the court for a game wearing a Nebraska uniform.
While they might go about it different ways — Webster more with his voice and Allen more with his actions — both have willingly accepted their status despite each being on campus for less than a year.
"It just starts with working. We've just been working, putting in the work, and I just feel like we got to a point after this summer where we were in a position, really, to speak up and guys want to listen," Allen said. "I think personally I’m more comfortable just leading by example, with my play. But not everybody feels great and comfortable to speak up, and there always has to be those guys. So I’m just noticing with this group that my voice could be heard."
