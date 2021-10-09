The slogan is in place, but can Husker Hoops make it count when the games get real?

Two of those players were with Hoiberg in Indianapolis in McGowens and Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge. Both players talked on Thursday about their evolution as leaders, and what they've tried to do to bring the Huskers along.

"The leadership that Trey has demonstrated, especially when you have a group of young guys that you're bringing along, really expedites that process," Hoiberg said.

The process is well underway, with eight newcomers, Verge among them, trying to mesh with Nebraska's returners.

It's been fun and games so far and will be for a few more weeks.

But eventually, things start counting.

"Everybody can say the right things now, when you're just at practice," Hoiberg said. "But will that same thought process, will that same mentality continue to stick once you start playing games, and maybe things aren't going exactly how you want them to go?"

Those moments have been a point of emphasis since Hoiberg took over in Lincoln, and Nebraska has largely failed to stem the tide when things start going the wrong way.