 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

The slide is over as Husker men knock off Minnesota to break 19-game power conference losing streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.9

Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge goes to the basket against Minnesota’s Luke Loewe on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The Nebraska men’s basketball team didn’t play particularly well Wednesday night.

But the Huskers did play hard. And it finally led to a win. When your season looks like Nebraska’s does at this point, you take what you can get.

Nebraska started strong and stayed the course at Pinnacle Bank Arena, downing Minnesota 78-65 for its first Big Ten win of the season.

The victory was also Nebraska’s first this season over a power-conference team (1-16), and broke a 19-game losing streak dating to March 1 of last season.

Nebraska became the final power-conference team this season to beat another power-conference foe.

What does that mean going forward? Maybe not much. But for the first time since Dec. 22, Big Red got to enjoy the spoils of a victory.

Minnesota, meanwhile, continued its own struggles. The Gophers are 1-9 in 2022.

Nebraska didn't have much sympathy. Alonzo Verge had 22 points and four assists; Bryce McGowens had 16 points and four rebounds while battling some foul trouble. And Derrick Walker had a workmanlike 11 points and seven boards

People are also reading…

From the start, it looked like it could be NU’s night. Verge came up with a steal and layup on Minnesota’s first possession, the first of 12 Gopher turnovers in the first half.

Minnesota came into the game tied for fourth nationally in turnovers per game at 9.3. It finished with 18, its second-most in a game this season.

A few possessions later, Trey McGowens had connected with younger brother Bryce on a pair of alley-oops, and NU was off and running.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Husker hoops seeks correct response to Northwestern loss after 'healthy competition' in practice
Hoiberg faces the heat during radio appearance: 'Can you justify that you should still be here?'
Steven M. Sipple: Hoiberg puts Alberts in heck of a fix; and Sanders' kindness appreciated

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News