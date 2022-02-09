The slide is over as Husker men knock off Minnesota to break 19-game power conference losing streak

The Nebraska men’s basketball team didn’t play particularly well Wednesday night.

But the Huskers did play hard. And it finally led to a win. When your season looks like Nebraska’s does at this point, you take what you can get.

Nebraska started strong and stayed the course at Pinnacle Bank Arena, downing Minnesota 78-65 for its first Big Ten win of the season.

The victory was also Nebraska’s first this season over a power-conference team (1-16), and broke a 19-game losing streak dating to March 1 of last season.

Nebraska became the final power-conference team this season to beat another power-conference foe.

What does that mean going forward? Maybe not much. But for the first time since Dec. 22, Big Red got to enjoy the spoils of a victory.

Minnesota, meanwhile, continued its own struggles. The Gophers are 1-9 in 2022.

Nebraska didn't have much sympathy. Alonzo Verge had 22 points and four assists; Bryce McGowens had 16 points and four rebounds while battling some foul trouble. And Derrick Walker had a workmanlike 11 points and seven boards

From the start, it looked like it could be NU’s night. Verge came up with a steal and layup on Minnesota’s first possession, the first of 12 Gopher turnovers in the first half.

Minnesota came into the game tied for fourth nationally in turnovers per game at 9.3. It finished with 18, its second-most in a game this season.

A few possessions later, Trey McGowens had connected with younger brother Bryce on a pair of alley-oops, and NU was off and running.

