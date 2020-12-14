The scheduling carousel turns, and reinforcements are on the way for Husker men's hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team appears close to having a game lined up to replace the canceled Florida A&M contest.
And the Huskers might have some reinforcements on the roster when that game tips off.
Nebraska and Doane are close to finalizing a game to be played Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That matchup against the Tigers would once again give the Huskers the maximum seven nonconference games after the Dec. 6 Florida A&M game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Rattlers' program.
If that game is played, Nebraska could have not one, but two more players in uniform to help bolster its depth.
A source told the Journal Star Monday that 6-foot-10 freshman Eduardo Andre has cleared the Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols to return to play, and would be available Thursday. Andre was on the bench but not in uniform for Nebraska's game against Georgia Tech. He had not been on the NU bench for any of NU's previous four games.
Another player who was expected to sit out this season could be in uniform as well. Trevor Lakes, who transferred to NU from Division II Indianapolis, could be eligible pending the results of Wednesday's NCAA vote on a blanket waiver for all transfers.
The long-rumored waiver would give any player who transferred to a new school before the 2020 season a free year of eligibility.
If it passes Wednesday, Lakes would be eligible for the remainder of this season and all of next season. The 6-foot-8 three-point specialist originally planned to redshirt this season as he adjusted to the move from Division II to Division I.
And in another turn on the scheduling carousel, Nebraska's Monday Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has been pushed back one day, to Dec. 22.
The game was moved after the Badgers scheduled a game against Louisville on Saturday. That matchup was a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Louisville's program.
Moving the game allows Wisconsin an extra day of rest before playing NU. The Huskers host Michigan on Christmas Day in their first game following the Wisconsin matchup.
Tipoff time is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised by FS1.
