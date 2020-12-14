The scheduling carousel turns, and reinforcements are on the way for Husker men's hoops

Another player who was expected to sit out this season could be in uniform as well. Trevor Lakes, who transferred to NU from Division II Indianapolis, could be eligible pending the results of Wednesday's NCAA vote on a blanket waiver for all transfers.

The long-rumored waiver would give any player who transferred to a new school before the 2020 season a free year of eligibility.

If it passes Wednesday, Lakes would be eligible for the remainder of this season and all of next season. The 6-foot-8 three-point specialist originally planned to redshirt this season as he adjusted to the move from Division II to Division I.

And in another turn on the scheduling carousel, Nebraska's Monday Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has been pushed back one day, to Dec. 22.

The game was moved after the Badgers scheduled a game against Louisville on Saturday. That matchup was a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Louisville's program.