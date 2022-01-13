The return of Trey McGowens is imminent, and not a moment too soon for Husker hoops

"He does so many little things for this team; obviously first and foremost is his toughness on the perimeter on the defensive end," Hoiberg said. "And you've seen at times, players that have gone off (on Nebraska), and you just don't have that defensive stopper out there of Trey's quality."

Those perimeter players going off — North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (39 points), Ohio State's Malaki branham (35 points) and Illinois' Trent Frazier (29 points), may be the difference between the Huskers having three more wins and sitting at 9-8 rather than at 6-11, 0-6 in the Big Ten, and losers in nine of their last 10 games.

"You win Ohio State, you win NC State, you find a way to win the other night (against Illinois), it's a completely different vibe with this team," Hoiberg said. "But we didn't, and that's the bottom line.

"I understand what this business is: you either win or you lose. It's not almost. So we've got to find a way to make those plays and get over the hump and get that much-needed confidence."

Balky shoulder sidelines Lakes again: Fifth-year senior Trevor Lakes is out indefinitely after reinjuring a right shoulder that has given him problems since he arrived at Nebraska.