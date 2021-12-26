The numbers behind Husker hoops' slow start, and what needs to improve in Big Ten play

Fred Hoiberg said it best when discussing the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s non-conference performance, saying “it is what it is.”

Not many, even with the modest expectations placed upon the Huskers prior to the season, had the Huskers losing five of their 11 matchups outside of the Big Ten, and getting blown out in one of their two early league matchups.

It’s not just that Nebraska lost five non-league games and seven overall to sit at 6-7 heading into the holiday break. It’s how the Huskers have lost those games.

In six games against power conference competition, Nebraska is 0-6. The Huskers have trailed by double figures in five of those games, and by nine in the other — the 104-100 loss to North Carolina State in which NU blew a 14-point, second-half lead.

One doesn’t have to dig far to find the main culprits in the struggles.

Nebraska is shooting 27.5% from three-point range — a NU team hasn’t shot that poorly for a season since the 2002-03 team shot 27.4% for the season.

The current number ranks 334th in the country, and that’s up from 351st out of 358 before going 15-for-29 against Kennesaw State.