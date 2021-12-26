The numbers behind Husker hoops' slow start, and what needs to improve in Big Ten play

Fred Hoiberg said it best when discussing the Nebraska men’s basketball team’s non-conference performance, saying “it is what it is.”
Not many, even with the modest expectations placed upon the Huskers prior to the season, had the Huskers losing five of their 11 matchups outside of the Big Ten, and getting blown out in one of their two early league matchups.
It’s not just that Nebraska lost five non-league games and seven overall to sit at 6-7 heading into the holiday break. It’s how the Huskers have lost those games.
In six games against power conference competition, Nebraska is 0-6. The Huskers have trailed by double figures in five of those games, and by nine in the other — the 104-100 loss to North Carolina State in which NU blew a 14-point, second-half lead.
One doesn’t have to dig far to find the main culprits in the struggles.
Nebraska is shooting 27.5% from three-point range — a NU team hasn’t shot that poorly for a season since the 2002-03 team shot 27.4% for the season.
The current number ranks 334th in the country, and that’s up from 351st out of 358 before going 15-for-29 against Kennesaw State.
“The biggest thing with the offense, if you run it with pace and make simple plays, good things happen,” NU coach Hoiberg said. “And we’ve had stretches over the course of the season, but obviously we completely got away from that this last week. So, guys executed out of the timeouts. I thought we were really good with coming off the whiteboard, and just have to continue with that.”
Nebraska’s 15 made threes marked just the second time this season NU has made double-digit threes in a game. The other instance came against Creighton, a game in which the Huskers trailed by 19 points halfway into the first half.
“One thing I feel like we can’t do is just rely on the three-point shooting. We have to mix it up – when the shot is not falling, then what are we going to do other than shoot the three,” NU guard Alonzo Verge said after the Kennesaw State game. “And that’s the next step, and that’s what I want my guys (to do). Because we’ve got Lat (Mayen), we’ve got Keisei (Tominaga), guys that can attack the basket very well. So I just want them to exploit their other skills.”
There are other skills Nebraska needs to improve, too.
Nebraska is one of the worst teams in the nation at rebounding its missed shots, clocking in at 338th nationally with about a 21% offensive rebound rate.
Opponents, meanwhile, victimize NU on the offensive glass by rebounding more than 32% of their misses – a number that puts the Huskers 292nd in the country in keeping teams off the offensive glass.
That leads to a rebounding deficit of more than eight per game, easily one of the worst marks in the country.
There are, however, positive signs.
Nebraska is good enough at making two-pointers, ranking 64th nationally at nearly 54%. The Huskers could be better at the free-throw line, but are still shooting nearly 73%, which ranks in the top half of the country.
Nebraska creates more steals and forces more turnovers than any team in the Big Ten. NU shoots more threes than anyone on the conference (making them, however…); the Huskers lead the Big Ten in free-throw attempts and are second in free throws made.
Those numbers won’t be hurt by the return of guard Trey McGowens, who is expected back in mid-January after recovering from a broken foot suffered in the Creighton game.
Bottom line, Nebraska has to shoot it better from outside, has to find a way to be competitive on the boards, has to find a way to take better care of the ball.
Do those things, and the Big Ten becomes merely difficult as opposed to monolithic.
“It’s human nature — it’s the way this game always has been, it’s the way it’s always going to be,” Hoiberg said. “Your energy is always better defensively when the ball goes through the basket, and you’re playing confident out there, and you’re playing with a swagger.
“It shouldn’t be that way, but it’s just how it works in this game.”
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.