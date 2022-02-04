The Huskers have been talking about getting 'over the 'hump.' Now, a manageable stretch offers prime chance

Let us begin by making it perfectly clear that no game the Nebraska men's basketball team will play in the rest of the season is anything close to a gimme win.

That's easy enough, with the Huskers sitting at 6-16 overall and 0-11 in the Big Ten.

But what lies ahead of NU certainly appears to be much more manageable than what is now behind it.

The Huskers begin the final month of the regular season with a noon tip Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Northwestern.

When that game tips off, it will mark Nebraska's first this season against a conference opponent that doesn't have a winning Big Ten record. The Huskers' entire conference slate thus far has come against teams in the top eight of the league standings.

Of the eight games Nebraska has remaining, pending the rescheduling of a postponed Ohio State game on Jan. 22, seven come against teams in the bottom half of the standings. The only exception is the regular-season finale at Wisconsin.

"We knew January was going to be a grind," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "We’ve had plenty of chances, we just have to find a way to get over the hump."

The hump remains, but the margin for error perhaps increases ever so slightly against a slate that includes two games against Northwestern, two games against a struggling Iowa team, and one game each against Maryland, Penn State and Minnesota.

The Northwestern, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State and Iowa games will match Nebraska against the five teams directly ahead of them in the conference standings. Of that group, the 4-6 league records of Iowa and Penn State are the best marks.

As of Friday afternoon, the combined Big Ten record of the teams left on Nebraska's schedule is 24-39 (.380). Take out No. 11 Wisconsin, which is tied for third in the league at 8-3, and that record drops to 16-36 (.307).

The combined conference record of Nebraska's first 11 opponents was 57-26 (.687).

And even against that daunting first stretch, the Huskers had chances late — a five-point lead with about 30 seconds left against Ohio State. Leading for 38 minutes against Rutgers. Tied with Michigan down the stretch.

"It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to find a way to get a win. I’ve talked about this pretty much every time I’ve sat in this room — of getting confidence by getting over the hump and finding a way to win," Hoiberg said. "And we’ve played well enough this last stretch. We’ve just got to find a way to get one, and know we can do it."

Beating Northwestern will present its own challenges. The Wildcats have won three straight in the series, with all three coming down to the final minutes.

So Nebraska will once again likely have a chance to win a game in the late stages. And at this point, Nebraska will take all the chances it can get.

"One thing I’ll tell you is, these guys are continuing to go out there and battle. They’re practicing hard, which I know doesn’t mean anything, but they’re not laying down," Hoiberg said. "They’re continuing to go out there and give us a chance.

"We’ve just got to find a way to get confidence to know we can win these games, and the single most important thing is winning close ones."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

