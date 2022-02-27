'The execution was perfect': Husker hoops routs Penn State on the road behind stunning offensive showcase

Anyone who plays golf knows.

No matter how bad it gets, no matter how hopeless it seems, there's always that one shot that keeps you coming back.

That was Nebraska basketball Sunday night.

Dominant in every phase from the opening tip, the Huskers put on perhaps the most out-of-nowhere performance of the Fred Hoiberg era in a 93-70 road demolition of Penn State.

"Obviously none of us are happy with anything that has gone on from the win-loss record. We've had some performances where I think we've played well and we were proud of how we played," Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show.

"So to play this way — to play the right way for 40 minutes and get rewarded for it — it's very gratifying."

It was Nebraska's largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since beating Rutgers 90-56 back in 2016. It was the second-most points a Fred Hoiberg-coached college team — that includes his excellent Iowa State squads — has scored in regulation against a conference opponent.

And forget Penn State's record (12-14, 7-11). The Nittany Lions came into Sunday's game with a top-50 scoring defense that, combined with their glacial pace of play (354th of 358 Division I teams in tempo), makes getting to 70 points hard enough.

None of it mattered for Nebraska, which improved to 8-21 and 2-16 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers shot 58% from the floor. They went 13-for-20 (65%) from three-point range. They led by as many as 32 points, going up 82-50 with seven minutes still to play.

All five NU starters scored in double figures, led by 25 points and six rebounds from Bryce McGowens. It was just the eighth time since 2010 the Nittany Lions have allowed 90 or more points in a regulation game.

"We went out there tonight and we didn't get sped up. And we talked about that," Hoiberg said. "We didn't want to come down and take rushed, contested shots.

"I thought the execution was perfect."

Alonzo Verge had 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Lat Mayen scored 13 points. Trey McGowens had 12 points, five boards, and four assists, and Derrick Walker finished with 10 points, seven rebounds to round out the starting five's work.

The victory was Nebraska's second road win under Hoiberg in three seasons, improving NU's mark in those games to 2-30. The other victory also came at Penn State last February. The Huskers had lost 13 straight true road games.

Penn State, which came in having won three of its last four games, hit its first five shots Sunday as the first few minutes looked like a track meet.

Then, the Huskers took off. An 18-2 run provided separation. There was no lull. By halftime Nebraska had 49 points, its most ever in the first half of a Big Ten contest and the most Penn State has allowed in any half this season.

And a Nebraska team that has made a habit of starting slowly in the second half of games this season got an and-one from Verge on its first possession after halftime to keep the momentum going.

"It was fun to go out there and see us play a full, complete, consistent game on both ends of the floor," Hoiberg said.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.