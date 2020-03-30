The Elite Nebrasketball Bracket: The Final Four is an all-90s affair

No brackets, no tournaments, no nothing, at least for now. March Madness has given way to March Boredom, and that means imaginations can march to different places. Often, that means we rely on something that has become ubiquitous with the sporting landscape: the bracket. It’s a blank canvas, satisfying in its simplicity, ready to be filled with whatever sort of tournament you want to hold.

Nebraska basketball has never really been elite, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have an Elite Eight of historical Nebraska basketball teams. Between the seven NCAA Tournament squads and the NIT championship team, we’ve got enough to make a bracket and take a walk down memory lane. As an aside, Nebraska’s 1948-49 team qualified for a NCAA playoff game as the champion of the Big Seven Conference. The winner of the game between the Big Seven and Missouri Valley Conference champions qualified for the eight-team NCAA Tournament field. Nebraska lost that game to Oklahoma State, and the game is not considered as “official” participation in the NCAA Tournament.