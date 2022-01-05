'The ball stopped going in the hoop': Late second half cold spell sends Husker men's hoops to 0-4 in Big Ten

The Nebraska men's basketball team has played two road games in the Big Ten, and two times has seen an extended stretch of cold shooting derail any hopes coming home with a win.
The Huskers were game against a quality opponent for the second contest in a row Wednesday, but shot just 41% from the field in the second half as 10th-ranked Michigan State pulled away over the final six minutes for a 79-67 victory at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
Nebraska started as well as it could have offensively, making its first seven shots in a frenetic opening segment for both teams.
Despite that hot start, the Huskers led just 17-12 as Michigan State had its own stretch of six consecutive made shots.
Only one team was able to keep the offense going.
After making its first two three-pointers of the night, Nebraska missed 14 of its next 17. Nebraska's starting backcourt of Alonzo Verge, Bryce McGowens, and Keisei Tominaga combined to go 8-for-30 from the floor and 2-for-12 from three-point range.
Trailing by six with 6:54 left, Nebraska scored just two points over the next five minutes as Michigan State extended its lead to 16. Nebraska was 1-for-5 from the field in that stretch, while Michigan State was 5-for-8.
"Still a six-point game with seven minutes left, and the ball just stopped going in the hoop," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio show on the Huskers Radio Network. "We had a couple that went in and out, hit every part of the rim, just unfortunately didn't fall, and they took advantage on the other end."
Only a late spurt of four makes in its final five attempts got NU above 40% shooting after halftime. Nebraska finished 7-for-23 (30%) from three-point range.
It was reminiscent of Nebraska's loss at Indiana one month earlier, when NU shot 38% from the floor and 23% from three-point range in a 13-point loss.
"It's how it is for us right now. It's how the ball is bouncing," Hoiberg said. "We've still got to take the good ones. We still had a couple bad possessions, bad shots, and we've got to limit those.
"End of clock, yes. But middle of the clock, early clock, we can't take those. And we're going to continue to sub (guys out) and try to get our guys to understand that."
On Wednesday, Derrick Walker tied his career high with 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting for Nebraska. Kobe Webster added 13 points and four rebounds off the bench. C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 10 points.
McGowens finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) got 21 points from freshman Max Christie to lead four players in double figures. The Spartans shot 52% from the floor.
With the University of Nebraska still on winter break, the Huskers will remain on the road for Saturday's game at Rutgers. NU flew to the East Coast on Wednesday night.
