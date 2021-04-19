The addition of Keon Edwards shows the building process for Hoiberg and Huskers never stops

On Thursday of last week, Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg spoke on a Zoom call that coincided with the opening of the regular signing period and the Huskers getting signatures from wing C.J. Wilcher and forward Oleg Kojenets.

The additions left Nebraska with two open scholarships for the 2021-22 season, and about two months before the start of summer workouts to decide what it wanted to do with them.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our roster, and if we can go out and find somebody who would be a good addition, then we'll talk about it and see if we want to add another player," Hoiberg said. "We're always evaluating on how we can improve the roster not only for next year, but in the long term as well."

Sure enough, three days later the Huskers got a commitment from Keon Edwards. A 6-foot-8 guard/forward who was originally one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, Edwards reclassified to 2020 and joined DePaul in December before later entering the transfer portal and choosing NU.

Recruiting never stops, as the saying goes, whether there's a pandemic or a mostly full roster.