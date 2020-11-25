'That's just what this group is made of': New-look Husker run past McNeese State in season opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday marked the first time since the 2018-19 season opener that the Huskers cracked the 100-point barrier. NU shot nearly 58% from the floor in the first half, hit 7 of 13 threes, and went into the locker room with a 22-point lead.

"Coach literally said the same thing yesterday — there's going to be nights where some guys may not shoot it well, and other guys have to pick them up. And we have plenty of weapons that can do that," guard Kobe Webster said. "And we have guys, I think seven or eight of us, that can get 20 (points) if need be, if we get hot.

"So we have plenty of weapons, so I think it just comes down to us continuing to be unselfish and play through the system."

Six NU players reached double figures, with Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Banton and Shamiel Stevenson each scoring 14 points. Mayen and Webster both finished with 13.

The only starter not to reach double figures in points was Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who finished with eight, and Yvan Ouedraogo added nine more to go with a team-high seven rebounds.

The balance spread across the box score. The top-eight Huskers in the team's rotation all played between 19 and 26 minutes. Five players had at least five rebounds. Six had multiple assists. Five had multiple steals.