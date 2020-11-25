'That's just what this group is made of': New-look Husker run past McNeese State in season opener

In an unprecedented year with a revamped roster, the Nebraska men's basketball team started the 2020-21 season Wednesday with a 102-55 rout of McNeese State in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With four newcomers in the starting lineup, Nebraska's point guard, 6-foot-9 Dalano Banton, won the opening tip.
A few seconds later the Huskers' center, Lat Mayen, hit a three-pointer.
And the Huskers were off and running. Kobe Webster's layup with 2:17 left in the opening half gave NU 48 points — one more than NU scored in last season's opening-night loss to UC Riverside.
This looked very little like last year's undersized and often outmanned Nebraska squad. NU's length wreaked havoc on McNeese State's offense, forcing 27 turnovers that turned into 43 points.
"I wasn't surprised. I knew we would come out and compete. That thing I was absolutely confident in," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said afterward. "That's just what this group is made of."
The Huskers played with a confidence and swagger that was in short supply during last season's 7-25 campaign that ended with a 17-game losing streak.
The games will get tougher. But there were clear signs Nebraska has taken steps forward in Hoiberg's second season.
Wednesday marked the first time since the 2018-19 season opener that the Huskers cracked the 100-point barrier. NU shot nearly 58% from the floor in the first half, hit 7 of 13 threes, and went into the locker room with a 22-point lead.
"Coach literally said the same thing yesterday — there's going to be nights where some guys may not shoot it well, and other guys have to pick them up. And we have plenty of weapons that can do that," guard Kobe Webster said. "And we have guys, I think seven or eight of us, that can get 20 (points) if need be, if we get hot.
"So we have plenty of weapons, so I think it just comes down to us continuing to be unselfish and play through the system."
Six NU players reached double figures, with Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Banton and Shamiel Stevenson each scoring 14 points. Mayen and Webster both finished with 13.
The only starter not to reach double figures in points was Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who finished with eight, and Yvan Ouedraogo added nine more to go with a team-high seven rebounds.
The balance spread across the box score. The top-eight Huskers in the team's rotation all played between 19 and 26 minutes. Five players had at least five rebounds. Six had multiple assists. Five had multiple steals.
McGowens had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in his 19 minutes.
"I don't think that dude gets tired," Webster said of McGowens.
Banton added six rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and three steals. McGowens provided most of the highlights, throwing down a pair of lobs and nearly finishing a couple other spectacular plays.
Former Scottsbluff standout Dru Kuxhausen led the Cowboys with 11 points.
"I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed coaching these guys," Hoiberg said. "It's just — when you have a group that loves to compete and loves to play, it just makes it fun. It makes the job so much easier when you know you have a group that's going to come to work every time you step in the gym."
We 👀 you jumping with Trey, Teddy. @Trey5mac_ | @HuskerHoops pic.twitter.com/u1fLa7UkYx— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 25, 2020
