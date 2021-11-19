'That's how it has to look': Nebraska has best passing game of season (by far) in downing Idaho State

The Nebraska men's basketball team on Friday had the kind of light bulb moment that a team only hopes to find before the conference schedule begins.

It's the kind you hope sticks, too. The Huskers, who have too often relied on one-on-one playmaking in this young season, passed the ball.

No-look passes, zipped passes through defenders, crafty bounce passes.

The Huskers had 18 assists on 31 made shots (58%) — easily a season-best — and dispatched Idaho State 78-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That's how it's supposed to look, right? Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg took it one step further.

"That's how it has to look," Hoiberg said. "That's when we are at our best is when we get the ball hopping out there."

On several occasions, Nebraska players passed out of a bad situation into a good one. Bryce McGowens, for one, clearly came out motivated to get the ball "hopping." He collapsed a couple of defenders and slipped a pass to Lat Mayen, who hit a three-pointer in the first three minutes of the game. It seemed like a tone-setting play, even at the early juncture.

The "hidden" benefit to sharing the ball on offense pays off on the other side of the floor, where guys become more eager to play defense.