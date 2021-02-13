'That's hard to do, man': Husker hoops presses on as schedule shows no signs of slowing down

"But you just got to take care of your body the best you can, eat the right food, ice tub, all that stuff. It's definitely tough. But you've got to prepare yourself."

The Maryland games will mark the first time Nebraska plays the same opponent on back-to-back days since taking on Hawaii on Dec. 2 and 3 of 1976. Those games were part of a three-game set in the islands, which are decidedly more welcoming from a weather standpoint than any Big Ten locale in the winter.

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska, last in the league standings and riding a 26-game conference losing streak, is being offered up as some sort of sacrificial lamb for those Big Ten teams needing victories to secure NCAA Tournament berths.

Clarity could come soon as Michigan, 13-1 overall and leading the conference, begins its return from a 23-day shutdown this weekend. The Wolverines had to postpone five games during their pause, and will have about three weeks to play 11 games if they are to get to 20 league contests.