Teddy's ready: Allen eagerly awaits the next step in his life and hoops career after signing with Nebraska

"I think it just reaffirmed, first of all, my love for the game," Allen said. "Because it wasn't that bad for me. I was just happy to be hooping, honestly.

"Everyone was always like, 'Does this suck from what you're used to?' And I'm like, 'Man, at least I'm playing.' I didn't even get to play last year at Wichita. At least I'm playing."

He'll play plenty in Lincoln, whenever that day comes. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and figures to be a constant in Nebraska's lineup from the day he steps on campus.

And from the first time he pulls on that jersey with "Nebraska" across the chest, he will, for the first time since his days at Boys Town, play in front of a support system invested in seeing him succeed.

"It's just exciting. Just something great to look forward to; something that motivates me during my workouts," Allen said. "A lot of people around me are talking about the excitement about next year and what could happen, and what could be, and everything like that.

"I would say the one word to sum it up would be 'excitement.'"

The passion was never the problem for Allen. It's evident in the way he plays the game, with an energy that just has something different about it.