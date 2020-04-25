Teddy's ready: Allen eagerly awaits the next step in his life and hoops career after signing with Nebraska

The story of Teddy Allen’s past is well known and often repeated when discussing what he brings to the Nebraska basketball team both on the court and off.
The troubled childhood; the constant battle with his mental health, dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and ADHD; the starring role at Boys Town and the loss of his mother to cancer. The solid freshman season at West Virginia, where his demons caught up with him again, and a year sitting out at Wichita State before landing at Western Nebraska Community College.
But now that he’s officially a Husker, Allen is ready to take the next step into his future.
"I just can't wait to get to that moment — to that stage," Allen said in a recent phone interview.
On the court, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing will bring to Lincoln a "Teddy Buckets" moniker that has served him well.
His 31.4 points per game last season led the nation, and were the most by a junior college player since the 2013-14 season. He averaged 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game, and shot 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
The game came easy to Allen, as it has for most of his life.
What Allen took away from his season in Scottsbluff was, really, something he already knew.
"I think it just reaffirmed, first of all, my love for the game," Allen said. "Because it wasn't that bad for me. I was just happy to be hooping, honestly.
"Everyone was always like, 'Does this suck from what you're used to?' And I'm like, 'Man, at least I'm playing.' I didn't even get to play last year at Wichita. At least I'm playing."
He'll play plenty in Lincoln, whenever that day comes. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and figures to be a constant in Nebraska's lineup from the day he steps on campus.
And from the first time he pulls on that jersey with "Nebraska" across the chest, he will, for the first time since his days at Boys Town, play in front of a support system invested in seeing him succeed.
"It's just exciting. Just something great to look forward to; something that motivates me during my workouts," Allen said. "A lot of people around me are talking about the excitement about next year and what could happen, and what could be, and everything like that.
"I would say the one word to sum it up would be 'excitement.'"
The passion was never the problem for Allen. It's evident in the way he plays the game, with an energy that just has something different about it.
And despite what some may see when they look at his past, when Allen is in the locker room or on the court, the focus is clear.
"Even going back to his previous school, one strength coach sent us an email, unsolicited, saying that he's his favorite athlete that he's worked with of all time," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Just his work ethic, and holding guys accountable and that type of thing."
If you needed more proof of Allen's drive to succeed, ask him what he's doing now that he's back in Omaha, waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic as down the road, Hoiberg hopes to have his team gathered in early June to begin building toward the 2020-21 season.
Allen trains two or three times daily. He's lucky, he says, in that he has the resources to be able to work out as much as he does.
"I'm not someone who really takes time off from this," Allen said. "So in this down time, I'm just trying to get my body right and continue to train and just get better, and try to be a step ahead of everyone when I get there.
"I know a lot of guys are taking this time and slacking off, and that's motivating to me."
Could Allen assume a leadership role on a team that currently has just one senior and one grad transfer?
"I could see myself evolving into that over the course of the year," Allen said. "I just want to play my role and do what I can to help my team. If I need to be one of the leaders and be vocal, then I will."
For now, though, Allen bides his time. He's comfortable in Omaha, he says. It's a safe place for him.
"Just being in Omaha and getting the support of the state when I go out, it's cool," he said. "It gives me a good vibe."
Both sides, Allen and the Huskers, want the good vibes to continue. The games and practices will start again, sometime. And when they do, both player and team will welcome each other with open arms.
"We were very comfortable taking on Teddy, especially with the conversations we had with him, going all the way back to when we first went out and saw him out in Scottsbluff, and staying in touch with him over the course of the season," Hoiberg said. "We were very comfortable bringing Teddy on board, and we’re excited about everything he can offer."
