Teddy Allen's winding road leads to a commitment to Nebraska basketball

"I think, whether it’s media, society, whoever may be on the outside looking in, is really forgetful of the 99% of the things that they don’t see. And we’re really thoughtful of the 99% of the time that we get to spend with these kids outside of a competition; 30 games in a 365-day calendar year," Fehringer said.

"So I think the time we get to spend with Teddy on academic planning, on athletic improvement, on continuous improvement, Teddy’s been as enjoyable as any young student-athlete has been as far as accepting criticism and understanding that there’s flaws that have to be improved."

Allen's commitment gives the Huskers two players in the 2020 class, along with Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star. NU currently has one open scholarship remaining for 2020.

Fehringer said he has "no clue" what Allen has worked on to improve his game on the court. The focus, the coach said, has been away from basketball.

"I think the biggest emphasis we have in our program for Teddy as well as every young student-athlete in our program is, character really counts. And it really adds up, and when you lack it, it can destroy you and harm you," Fehringer said.

"For Teddy, we've focused in on his leadership skills and his day-to-day activity as a student, as an athlete, and as a young man who's trying to make the best life as he grows up."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.