Teddy Allen leaves Husker men's hoops team

He was dismissed by Wichita State shortly after that, and ended up at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Allen put up video game numbers in the panhandle, leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points per game on 51% shooting from the field, and eventually committed to Nebraska.

"It's just exciting. Just something great to look forward to; something that motivates me during my workouts," Allen told the Journal Star in April. "A lot of people around me are talking about the excitement about next year and what could happen, and what could be, and everything like that.

"I would say the one word to sum it up would be 'excitement.'"

Allen appeared to be on his way to fulfilling his promise at NU.

At the time of his departure, he led the Huskers in scoring, and was second on the team in rebounding and steals (1.3). Among Nebraska's regulars, Allen led the way in three-point shooting percentage (37.6%) and was third in field goal percentage (45%) behind forwards Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre.

But, Allen also did not play in Nebraska's road game at Minnesota Feb. 8. He was benched as a coach's decision, Hoiberg said after the game.