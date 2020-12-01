Teddy Allen heats up in second half to lift Huskers past South Dakota

Teddy Allen started to cook, and Nebraska, finally, started to pull away.

Nebraska's junior guard overcame first-half foul trouble to score 16 of his 23 points in the final 20 minutes, and the Huskers overcame a sloppy first half to hold off winless South Dakota 76-69 Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

NU's first night game of the season after a trio of games that started at 1 p.m. or earlier looked for a while like it might have the Huskers losing sleep.

South Dakota (0-3), which came in shooting just 35% from the field and 15% from three-point range in opening its season with a pair of losses, got Nebraska into foul trouble in the opening minutes, and did just enough to scratch out a three-point lead past the halfway point of the first half.

Allen, coming off a 22-point game against North Dakota State, had two fouls less than three minutes in and played just six first-half minutes after picking up a third midway through the opening half.

Then Teddy Buckets made an appearance.

Allen scored Nebraska's first seven points out of the locker room and 11 of the Huskers' first 14. With NU's offense looking a lot like the stagnant version that struggled against Nevada, Allen took matters into his own hands to get things going.