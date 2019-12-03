Team meeting turned the tide in the Caymans; will NU's new attitude travel?

Even in paradise, there can be trouble.

OK, maybe trouble is the wrong word. But certainly there were some frustrations bubbling to the surface for the Nebraska men's basketball team as the Huskers were beaten by George Mason in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Attitudes maybe weren't where they needed to be. The right mindset was lacking.

So NU did something about it. A team meeting after that 85-66 loss to the Patriots cleared the air, and Nebraska went out the next day and rallied to beat South Florida for a third-place finish and two wins in three days.

"When you have a meeting like we did, and you sit there, and you’re able to look your teammate in the eyes and have an honest conversation and not take it personal, that’s when you grow," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday. "And I’ve been on enough teams to where, if the players can have those conversations with each other and not take it the wrong way, that’s when you get better. And I saw a lot of that going into the South Florida game."

So the Huskers perhaps figured out some things. And just in time too, as NU prepares for its first true road game of the season at Georgia Tech. Tip is set for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta. The game is part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.