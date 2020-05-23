Take two: Husker hoops roster full of options and questions as revamp revs up

"Skill" is the key word with this group. There could be up to 15 players available by fall (Kobe King and Trey McGowens both have immediate eligibility waivers pending), and more than half have the ability to handle the ball. Nearly everyone will have the ability to shoot the three-pointer.

The limitations that held the 2019-20 team back have been addressed. At least on paper.

The one certainty with the revamped roster is that these Huskers will be taller across the board than last season's team. Of the 16 players on the roster, 12 stand 6-foot-5 or taller. Compare that to eight such players who saw the court last season. The only four not reaching that threshold are 6-4 guards McGowens and King, along with Kobe Webster (6-1) and recently added walk-on Chris McGraw (5-11).

There are five players at 6-8 or taller, compared with three last season. Last year's group included Kevin Cross, who was listed at 6-8 but was closer to 6-6.

The player who could benefit most from the infusion of length could be one of last year's key components. Thorir Thorbjarnarson was essentially forced to play as a stretch four much of the season, and wore down physically late in the year after starting out at a torrid pace from three-point range.