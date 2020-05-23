Take two: Husker hoops roster full of options and questions as revamp revs up

The Nebraska men's basketball team should be longer, stronger and more athletic in 2020-21 than at any point in Fred Hoiberg's first season as head coach last season.
That could mean plenty for the Huskers' hopes of improving a 7-25 record.
Or it could mean little if NU isn't able to effectively integrate seven new scholarship players and three sit-out transfers together into a cohesive unit.
With many schools, Nebraska among them, expected to open their facilities to men's basketball (along with football and women's basketball) teams in the coming weeks, NU's summer workouts will be the first time this group will be on the same floor.
It will be an important time to build chemistry, install systems, and perhaps most importantly, figure out exactly who can do what.
On the surface the Huskers appear to have a bunch of guys who can do a little bit of everything.
Hoiberg has praised his new recruiting class's versatility from the day those players signed, and has said the same about sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker.
"I think it's going to give us the option to play a lot of different ways," Hoiberg said. "When I look back on my time at Iowa State (the Cyclones made four NCAA Tournament appearances in five years), some of the most successful teams I had were when I had five really skilled players on the floor."
"Skill" is the key word with this group. There could be up to 15 players available by fall (Kobe King and Trey McGowens both have immediate eligibility waivers pending), and more than half have the ability to handle the ball. Nearly everyone will have the ability to shoot the three-pointer.
The limitations that held the 2019-20 team back have been addressed. At least on paper.
The one certainty with the revamped roster is that these Huskers will be taller across the board than last season's team. Of the 16 players on the roster, 12 stand 6-foot-5 or taller. Compare that to eight such players who saw the court last season. The only four not reaching that threshold are 6-4 guards McGowens and King, along with Kobe Webster (6-1) and recently added walk-on Chris McGraw (5-11).
There are five players at 6-8 or taller, compared with three last season. Last year's group included Kevin Cross, who was listed at 6-8 but was closer to 6-6.
The player who could benefit most from the infusion of length could be one of last year's key components. Thorir Thorbjarnarson was essentially forced to play as a stretch four much of the season, and wore down physically late in the year after starting out at a torrid pace from three-point range.
Now, Thorbjarnarson could move back to the three, depending on the lineup, and provide Nebraska with a long-range sniper either as a starter or off the bench.
Now, add players such as the 6-6 Stevenson, 6-8 Banton and 6-5 Teddy Allen, along with a veteran presence in Webster. Add in King or McGowens, who could both receive waivers to play immediately, and suddenly NU has nearly as much depth and versatility in its backcourt as it had on the entire roster last year.
Along the front line, Yvan Ouedraogo will return a year stronger and more experienced after battling through the depths of the Big Ten as a 17-year-old.
But the competition for playing time at his position will be tougher. Walker is a veteran leader who played on high-level teams at Tennessee. Lat Mayen (6-9) hasn't received the hype of some of his fellow newcomers, but he's the prototypical stretch five Hoiberg looks for in his system.
And while 6-10 freshman Eduardo Andre is raw, he could at the very least provide enough athleticism to give NU some rim protection and rebounding.
Again, more depth and more options. Akol Arop, forced to play the five late last season while checking in at 6-6 and 190 pounds, could continue his transition to a wing player at the college level and, like Andre, give Nebraska an athletic option who could be used in a pinch.
The long and short of it is this: Nebraska has plenty of options, and the coaching staff has had a whole lot of down time to think about how to piece those options together. How Nebraska progresses in Year 2 could depend largely on how the options fit.
Meet five of the new Nebraska men's basketball players
TEDDY ALLEN
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
Position: Wing.
Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
LAT MAYEN
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
KOBE KING
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.
KOBE WEBSTER
Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
TREY McGOWENS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
