Steven M. Sipple: Say this for Hoiberg: His even keel has helped Huskers remain dangerous

Nebraska is a dangerous team right now.

Some will snicker at that. Deep down, they know it’s true.

Yes, absolutely, Fred Hoiberg leads a Nebraska men’s basketball team that’s capable of putting a scare into 10th-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Badgers defeated the Huskers 73-65 in late January in Lincoln. Look for another close game because these Huskers seemingly have caught a wave.

Yes, we all know, Nebraska is 3-16 in the Big Ten. But if you’ve watched the Huskers’ last three games — especially road wins against Penn State and No. 23 Ohio State — you know they’re a strangely dangerous outfit at the moment.

With Trey McGowens now finding full comfort after being waylaid much of the season by a foot injury and Alonzo Verge playing exceptionally well at point guard, you just know NU could make noise next week in the Big Ten Tournament.

By noise, I'm thinking two wins. Get ready for the noise.

Yes, I felt Hoiberg should’ve been fired 10 days ago instead of retained. I mean, he’s 8-50 in regular-season Big Ten play in three seasons at Nebraska. This isn’t personal. It's almost exclusively about his record. After all, Fred's a pro, and eminently likable.

But let’s table that discussion. Let’s actually tip our cap to Hoiberg. There’s a defining part of the 49-year-old that represents a critical reason why his team was able to shred Penn State’s rugged defense and follow that by committing only four turnovers total against Ohio State. That is, Hoiberg almost always maintains an even keel. Cool as ice.

It’s no doubt helped keep his team from completely unraveling even while losing at a remarkable rate.

He makes it look easy, but assures you it’s not.

“Oh, it’s hard,” he told me Saturday as his team prepared to leave for Madison.

Doug Collins, the former Chicago Bulls head coach, tells Hoiberg he’s like a duck on water.

“You can’t see my legs, but I’m going 100 mph,” Fred says. “I’m doing everything I can. Doug would fly around and his hair was all over the place. But we both have passion. We both care. We just have different ways of showing it. It’s just how I’ve operated. I’ve had success with that approach, and it’s who I am.

“I think people see through it when you try to be someone you’re not.”

Joe Cipriano wore his emotions on his sleeve as Nebraska’s coach, as did Danny Nee and Tim Miles.

Moe Iba and Doc Sadler could be that way at times.

Barry Collier almost always kept an even keel.

In this day and age, with social media so prevalent in young people’s lives, calm leadership seems more important than ever.

“I think it’s the biggest part of our job,” Hoiberg says. “With all the outside noise, you just have to do the best job you can of trying to prepare your team and keep them focused on the task at hand. If you get too emotional with it and get outside of who you are, it can only get worse.”

Hoiberg says he’s tried a variety of approaches over the course of this season to keep his players' spirits from sagging too low.

“You jump them, you get on them,” he says. “Or you hug them. You coddle them. You try to do whatever you can to get them going.”

He does feel a measure of gratification in how his team has played the past few games.

Yes, you can put down the 88-78 loss to Iowa on Feb. 25 — two days before the Penn State game — as a game that illustrates Nebraska could be a late-season pain in the you-know-what even to Top 25 teams.

Iowa is one of the hottest teams in the nation, with eight wins in its last nine games, but needed a late surge to top Hoiberg's crew.

Penn State, after getting its doors blown off (93-70) by Nebraska, came back to push No. 20 Illinois before falling 60-55.

Ohio State, after losing to Nebraska, defeated Michigan State.

Nebraska’s surge has teeth.

Above all, one has to feel good for Hoiberg’s players. You want them to enjoy this experience. After all, college is a fleeting time.

You want fabulous freshman Bryce McGowens to enjoy his short stay in Lincoln. He’s almost certain to enter the NBA Draft, I’m told.

If you’re a Husker fan, you’ll be watching intently down the stretch.

Interesting, isn’t it?

“Listen, it’s a hard time to play for these kids,” Hoiberg says. “You have all the negativity on all the social media. You have all the things that are being said. I get it. Totally."

He gets it even though he says he doesn’t read it. That’s a wise move by the coach. When a team struggles at the rate Nebraska has this season, there’s going to be heavy criticism.

I’ve levied my share.

Oh, Hoiberg knows it, too. He may not read all of it, but he knows it’s there, and he handles it exceptionally well. Like a pro.

Again, that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“I don’t look at that stuff,” he says of the naysayers. “If you do, it’s going to affect your preparation. It’s going to affect your life. You can’t let that happen. And you try to talk to these kids about it, but all of them have that (cellphone) device sitting in their hands at all times. I know that from having kids that age.

“The biggest thing is trying to keep them focused. Get them in for extra work. Get them in for film sessions. Just try to do everything you can to get it to where you want it to be.”

Make no mistake, it’s been a challenge.

Yes, Fred appears unflappable. But he’s human. This season has been a bear emotionally for him.

It has to be exhausting.

Tip your cap to the man, and watch his team closely.

It’s dangerous right now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.