Steven M. Sipple: Hoiberg's offense looks miserable, and a few other takeaways from loss

The Huskers hit only one of their last 18 field-goal attempts in the first half, and trailed 38-21 at the break.

The game was effectively over at that point.

Bottom line, Hoiberg's offense took a big step back.

2. Hoiberg needs to find answers offensively. Quickly. That has to be his foremost concern going forward.

As a former Husker great told me Wednesday night, Hoiberg wants Nebraska to play a fast-paced style with a lot of three-point shooting, a la the 2018 Golden State Warriors. But Fred doesn't exactly have Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on his roster.

Hoiberg needs to find a way to better use Nebraska's length and versatility.

He also (eventually) may need to find a true point guard.

But that's a topic for another day.

3. Nebraska's awful start to the second half is a concern.

Perhaps you thought Nebraska would gather itself at the halftime break. You maybe thought the Huskers could put together at least one big run to make the score respectable, or even get back within striking distance.

It didn't happen.