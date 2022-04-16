Steven M. Sipple: An exit interview with Doc Sadler, who contemplates possible NBA future

Let's get one misconception out of the way.

Doc Sadler didn't coach defense for the Nebraska men's basketball team this past season. As a special assistant to Husker coach Fred Hoiberg, Sadler couldn't coach players on the floor during practice. However, as a full-fledged Husker assistant in 2020-21, Sadler helped the defense finish 40th nationally in adjusted efficiency.

Following the 2021-22 season, Hoiberg eliminated Sadler's position. Now, the 61-year-old Sadler — Nebraska's head coach from 2006 to 2012 — contemplates his next career move as he enjoys time with his wife, Tonya, on the beach in Florida.

We caught up with Doc last week.

Q: We hear it all the time from people. Where's Doc? What's he going to do now?

Doc: Well, I guess the answer is I don't think I'm finished. I don't think I'm retired. If I think there's a place that loves basketball and there's a person who thinks I can help them in some way, then I'll do it. I've always said I'd like to experience at least a year in the NBA. If that opportunity were to come along, that's definitely something that would interest me.

Q: Why does coaching in the NBA intrigue you?

Doc: Because it's definitely the highest level of the sport, both playing and coaching.

Q: Have you had any discussions with NBA teams?

Doc: I've talked to a former player of mine from Texas Tech, Darvin Ham, who's been close to having opportunities as an NBA head coach. He's the associate head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. I recruited him. I've talked to him about it. If that opportunity comes his way, hopefully I'll have a chance to visit with him.

Q: How could you help an NBA head coach?

Doc: I think, defensively, the principles that I've learned through the years are for the most part the same no matter what level of basketball you're talking about. I could always be a sounding board that way. I've always had great relationships with players, and I think the NBA is a relationship league, especially for an assistant coach. In those ways, I think I could definitely help.

Q: You attended this season's Final Four and spent a lot of time with the national championship Kansas team as it prepared for its two games in New Orleans (Doc was KU's director of basketball operations in 2012-13). You even watched practices. Was there anything that was especially striking to you as you watched Bill Self's team in New Orleans?

Doc: There's something that Bill Self told me one time, and he was one of the first to ever tell me this: Being around a staff that you have fun with, that hangs out together and has fun together, is really important to being successful, in my opinion.

Q: Why is that important?

Doc: Because there are going to be disagreements. If you can't have disagreements with one another, you can't grow. You can't grow as a staff, you can't grow as a team. Real talk — real talk — is important, in my opinion. And people who take it personally instead of professionally will stunt the growth of a program.

Q: That makes a lot of sense. As for Self, you mentioned to me recently that this season's Kansas team wasn't one of his most talented squads, or even close to it. So, how were the Jayhawks able to push through and win all the marbles?

Doc: Let's just say this: Look at the number of pros he had on his teams when I was head coach at Nebraska. There were Kansas teams back then that had six, seven or eight guys that ended up in the NBA. But the thing that I really understand more today than maybe ever is something that Bill Self and Don Haskins have in common. There are going to be three or four things that are non-negotiable in Bill Self's program that they're going to be really, really good at. And Bill and his staff are very adept at coaching those three or four things. I think this year's team definitely was a reflection of that.

I've always said this: Great coaches are guys who can coach offense because you're dealing with egos. You're trying to get players to do what you need them to do. But there are only three or four things you need to get them to do that are non-negotiable.

Q: OK, what are we talking about here?

Doc: Ball movement is one. Another one: You're either going to the offensive glass or you're getting back (on defense). Because when it comes down to it in big (read: close) games, the team that scores easy baskets and doesn't give up easy baskets is the team that's going to win. You have to try to figure out how to get eight to 10 points a game easily. If you're only playing against set defenses, you're going to have a hard time.

Another one is the importance of teaching good shot selection. If you think you're going to have four or five guys on the floor who can all be thinking about offense, in my opinion you're going to have a tough time being a good offensive team. Bottom line, getting players to buy into roles is a very, very special talent. Coach Self has that, and he had it with this year's team.

Q: You coached Nebraska when it was in the Big 12, and then coached under Hoiberg in the Big Ten. Is there a pronounced difference between those leagues in terms of style and approach?

Doc: Yes. I think to be good in the Big Ten, you better have a big presence (in the paint), both offensively and defensively. You better have a point guard you can rely on, and you better be darned good on the defensive end. Because none of the teams give up transition baskets. They're hard to get easy points against. You're not just flat-out outscoring teams in the Big Ten. You just ain't doing it. I mean, that's my opinion.

The Big 12, in my opinion, was always a better individual-talent league. The Big Ten had more quality teams, but not better individual talent. It seems Big 12 teams always have a guy who can go get something done in crunch time. I mean, think about it. When I was first in the Big 12, it had Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, Blake Griffin. It was unbelievable. And it was definitely a challenge. A fun challenge.

Q: Regarding the misconception that you coached Nebraska's defense this season, can you address that?

Doc: To coach, you've got to be able to have your hands on players. You've got to be on the floor, and that was not the case at all this year. I've got to be a hands-on dude.

