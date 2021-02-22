Staying steady through his struggles, Thorbjarnarson begins to emerge for Huskers late in season

This couldn't have been how Thorir Thorbjarnarson saw his senior season going.

Nebraska has struggled. And the guard from Iceland has struggled right along with the Huskers.

After a breakout junior season in which he was one of the few bright spots in Fred Hoiberg's first year at NU, Thorbjarnarson was poised for an important role as the Huskers upgraded talent and playmaking around him.

He was set to be a floor-spacing shooter, a threat as a smart cutter and a solid defender who was always in the right spot. But after starting Nebraska's first seven games, Thorbjarnarson moved to the bench. His shot struggled. Nebraska's losses piled up.

Long a fan favorite, Thorbjarnarson was on a path to see this season end in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena. Perhaps he would be on the court late in a game at the end of the season, wondering what happened.

"When things are not going great, you sometimes tend to lose confidence a little bit," Thorbjarnarson said Saturday night. "Your mind kind of starts going somewhere."

But as Nebraska has reached a point where there is little to play for but pride and building for next season, Thorbjarnarson has begun to turn a corner.