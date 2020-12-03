 Skip to main content
Start times set for two of Nebraska basketball's December Big Ten games
You'll have time to get the presents opened on Christmas Day before the Nebraska men's basketball team takes the floor.

The Huskers' Dec. 25 home game against Michigan will tip off at 5 p.m. and air on BTN, it was announced Thursday.

Nebraska-Michigan is one of four conference games on Christmas Day in the league's rearranged schedule.

Nebraska's Dec. 30 game at Ohio State will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and will also be televised on BTN.

As for the rest of the schedule, the Huskers will appear on BTN in at least 18 of their 20 Big Ten games. NU's Feb. 11 game against Wisconsin will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, while the Dec. 21 game against the Badgers does not yet have a network.

Tip times for the remainder of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

