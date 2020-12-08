Staring down 22 straight high-major opponents, Husker hoops 'ready' for this week's litmus test

Last year, during one week in early December, the Nebraska men's basketball team faced Georgia Tech and Creighton within a few days of each other.
The Huskers found out, in different ways in each of those games, just how far they had to go to compete with the toughest opponents on their schedule.
Now, a little more than 365 days later, NU is once again in early December, once again facing Georgia Tech and Creighton, and once again trying to find out just what it has in itself as it prepares to step up in competition.
The first test comes Wednesday against the Yellow Jackets. Tipoff for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game is set for 6:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We know that having a good, talented team tomorrow is going to be a challenge for us, but it's going to show what we're made of and show what we're built of," Nebraska junior guard Dalano Banton said Tuesday. "So we're ready for it, and we know we have to come out and do what we know how to do in order to get the victory."
For Georgia Tech, most of the characters are the same as last year's team that beat Nebraska 73-56 in Atlanta while holding the Huskers to 32% shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets were a trendy preseason pick to be a sleeper in the ACC and make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid. Then they started 0-2 with a pair of buy-game losses. Then they dominated Kentucky, looking like the team many thought it could be.
No matter which Tech team shows up Wednesday, Nebraska says it's ready for the step up in competition.
Even if the Huskers, unlike the squad they're facing, have a rotation full of new faces.
"Hopefully we're prepared now to go into 22 high-major games and play our best basketball, starting with this game tomorrow," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We're going to have to play really good basketball to have a chance to win these games. But I'm confident in our group. I love their mentality and I've talked about it a lot with their passion for the game and their commitment to this game. Commitment to their craft.
"And I'm confident we're going to go out and compete, every night. Will it be good enough? I don't know. But we're going to go out there and compete every time we step on the floor."
Among current Huskers, only Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo played in last season's loss to Georgia Tech. It was the beginning of a breakout stretch for Thorbjarnarson, who had 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss. On Tuesday, he recounted Georgia Tech's confounding 1-3-1 defense, with its ability to force turnovers and frustrate opponents, including NU.
With a new cast around him, Thorbjarnarson has seen enough in Nebraska's 3-1 start to decide the Huskers are ready for the next step in its progression.
"I think we're ready," Thorbjarnarson said. "The first four games have been a good test and challenge to kind of see where we're at, and obviously preparing for the Big Ten season, which is going to be a grind.
"These two upcoming games are going to be good for us to prepare heading into the conference."
Conference play is still a couple of weeks away, and that will be challenging enough. For now, Nebraska has a good litmus test to see where it stands, both compared to last season, and for what's ahead.
