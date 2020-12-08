Staring down 22 straight high-major opponents, Husker hoops 'ready' for this week's litmus test

Last year, during one week in early December, the Nebraska men's basketball team faced Georgia Tech and Creighton within a few days of each other.

The Huskers found out, in different ways in each of those games, just how far they had to go to compete with the toughest opponents on their schedule.

Now, a little more than 365 days later, NU is once again in early December, once again facing Georgia Tech and Creighton, and once again trying to find out just what it has in itself as it prepares to step up in competition.

The first test comes Wednesday against the Yellow Jackets. Tipoff for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game is set for 6:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"We know that having a good, talented team tomorrow is going to be a challenge for us, but it's going to show what we're made of and show what we're built of," Nebraska junior guard Dalano Banton said Tuesday. "So we're ready for it, and we know we have to come out and do what we know how to do in order to get the victory."